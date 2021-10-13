How to get the True Loyalist in Far Cry 6 – The Truest Yaran Treasure Hunt guide

The Truest Yaran is a Treasure Hunt in Far Cry 6. It also happens to lead you to a unique weapon. Here’s our guide to help you complete The Truest Yaran Treasure Hunt so you can get The True Loyalist shotgun in Far Cry 6.

The Truest Yaran Treasure Hunt in Far Cry 6 takes place in southeastern Noventarmas, Valle de Oro. The location that we’re looking for is the Gran Finca Power Station. Once you’re there, read the note to start the hunt proper.

The doors to the power station are locked. But, if you look at the construction area just outside, you’ll see that there’s a shaft that we can use. Go down and follow the tunnel that leads to the interior of the station.

Inside, you’ll find someone who died by hanging. If you check upstairs, you’ll see a switch that won’t work because there’s no power. A note here does tell you to fix the blockages in the pipes.

To find these, simply return to the ground floor and go down the maintenance shaft that leads to the underwater section. Turn around to find the first blockage. The tooltip about shooting this one is actually wrong since you’re still underwater and you can’t use your guns. Instead, you have to swim and bash it with your machete. Just remember that Dani doesn’t have a lot of oxygen, so you better be quick or you might need to resurface.

The water should get drained. Head down the nearby shaft to see another pipe next to the turbine. Since you’re no longer underwater, you can safely shoot this one.

When you’re finished, go back upstairs and press the switch. It should open the shutter doors revealing a strange shrine to Anton Castillo and his clan. It looks like the manager of this facility has an unhealthy obsession.

Go ahead and open the chest to obtain The True Loyalist shotgun in Far Cry 6. This will also conclude The Truest Yaran Treasure Hunt.

As for The True Loyalist unique shotgun, it has the following mods:

Blast Shells

Fresh Clip

Headshot Supremo