How to unlock the Verdera Criptograma Chart chest in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 has many secrets and collectibles. These include the Criptograma Chart chests, one of which can be found in the town of Verdera in Lozania, Madrugada. Here’s our guide to help you unlock the Verdera Criptograma Chart chest in Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6 Verdera Criptograma Chart chest guide

The town of Verdera at the very center of the Lozania province, once discovered, will act as a fast travel point. Likewise, you’ll be revisiting this area several times as part of Madrugada operations (i.e., Bury The Hatchet).

As for the Verdera Criptograma Chart chest, you’ll find it on the roof of an abandoned store. You’ll even notice blue arrows and markers telling you that there’s a secret nearby. Anyway, you can use the ledge and ladder to get up top. You can’t open the chest yet, because we still need to find two Criptograma Charts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Criptograma Chart: El Trompo

From the store’s rooftop, at the roof of the nearby building. You’ll see a water tank, a zipline, and some platforms. You can pick up the El Trompo card from the water tank.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Criptograma Chart: Sunrise Mariposa Flower

As you can see in the image above, there are several blue wooden planks and blue banners. These tell us where we need to go. Eventually, you’ll reach another rooftop with the second card.

Once you have both, return to the Verdera Criptograma Chart chest to open it. Randomization does apply when you open caches and containers in Far Cry 6. In our case, we obtained the Rioter Helmet MK II from this chest.