Xenoblade Chronicles 2- How To Farm Rare Cores

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, players will need to farm up plenty of different resources to work their way through the game. A few of these items are particularly difficult to get ahold of, but are incredibly important to upgrades. To help players out, we have found 2 easy methods to farm Rare and Common Core Crystals in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Thankfully, neither of these farming methods is based on time of day, meaning players can get started at any point, as long as they have 99 Cylinders on hand.

How To Farm Core Crystals (Rare & Common) Quickly

Below, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 players will find a breakdown for both the Overkill Chain Attack and other by Driver’s Combo Attack methods of core grinding, which will let you farm Rare and Common Core Crystal efficiently.

Method 1: How To Farm Rare Core Using Overkill Chain Attack

Step 1 – First You will have to buy Common 99 Cylinders, the max number of cylinders that can be carried at one time.

Step 3 – Travel to the Port of Anangham on the Lower Level of Anangham #2 Dock of Empire of Mor Adain.

Step 5 -If you want the Salvage Points to be great, make to do the QTE perfectly. This will let you have a Treasure Chest as well. However, this step is needed to complete the grind.

Step 7 – To get Rare Core Crystals, Charge up your Chain attack gauge by hitting the other monsters like the Zamtrios or the Stingray.

Method 2: How To Farm Rare Core Using break/topple/launch/smash Driver Combo