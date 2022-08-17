Wide receiver is a position where speed is vital, as just a slight edge against a cornerback can lead to a big gain. Madden 23 is now live, and we now have a chance to look at the fastest players who star at the wide receiver position. So, who are the fastest wide receivers in Madden NFL 23? Let’s take a look at the full list, which includes some familiar names, as well as new faces that will be entering the NFL for 2022.

Fastest WRs in Madden 23

Here are the top ten WR’s in Madden NFL 23, rated by highest Speed:

Related: Fastest QBs in Madden 23

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (99 Speed) Lions WR Jameson Williams (98 Speed) Eagles WR Quez Watkins (98 Speed) Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (97 Speed) Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman (97 Speed) Cardinals WR Marquise Brown (97 Speed) Browns WR Anthony Schwartz (97 Speed) Panthers WR Robbie Anderson (96 Speed) Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin (96 Speed) Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton (95 Speed)

Six other wide receivers, highlighted by former first-round pick John Ross, Cardinals wide out Andy Isabella, and Seahawks superstar D.K. Metcalf tied with Thornton for the tenth spot.

The Miami Dolphins are poised to have an incredibly fast wide receiver core, highlighted by two plays who are in the top four. Former Alabama standout Jaylen Waddle will be joined by new acquisition in Tyreek Hill to form quite possibly a very dangerous duo.

Tyreek Hill claimed the top spot, but not by much, Lions rookie Jameson Williams was given a 98 Speed rating, tying him for second among all wide receivers. Third-year wide receiver Quez Watkins also received a 98 Speed rating.

Note: This list is as of August 16, 2022. It is subject to change, as EA Sports updates the online rosters on a regular basis.