FIFA 21: How to complete End of an Era Sergio Aguero SBC – Requirements and solutions
Aguero’s time with Man City is drawing to a close.
Things will certainly be changing for Manchester City and Sergio Aguero in the comings weeks and months. In late March, Man City confirmed that the Argentinian star will be leaving the squad this summer when his contract expires. To honor Aguero’s accomplishments with Manchester City, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge on April 16.
So, how can you get your hands on this 94 OVR card? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete End of an Era Sergio Aguero SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the four are as follows:
La Albiceleste
- Starting players – 11
- Argentina players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Starting a Dynasty
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester City players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Hat-Trick King
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 89
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)
Solutions
La Albiceleste
- LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- RST: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- CAM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- RCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- CDM: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)
- RCB: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)
Starting Dynasty
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- LW: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- RW: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Alberto (85 OVR)
- RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR)
- LB: GK Jan Sommer (86 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Ederson (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Hat-Trick King
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- CAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)
- LM: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)
- RM: TOTW GK Rafal Gikiewicz (84 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)
- LCB: CB What If Marcelo (90 OVR)
- RCB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
- GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 13.