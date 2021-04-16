FIFA 21: How to complete End of an Era Sergio Aguero SBC – Requirements and solutions

Things will certainly be changing for Manchester City and Sergio Aguero in the comings weeks and months. In late March, Man City confirmed that the Argentinian star will be leaving the squad this summer when his contract expires. To honor Aguero’s accomplishments with Manchester City, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new End of an Era Squad Building Challenge on April 16.

So, how can you get your hands on this 94 OVR card? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete End of an Era Sergio Aguero SBC

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the four are as follows:

La Albiceleste

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Starting a Dynasty

Starting players – 11

Manchester City players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Hat-Trick King

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Solutions

La Albiceleste

LST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) RST: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) CAM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) LCM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) RCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) CDM: CM Koke (85 OVR)

CM Koke (85 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) RCB: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)

RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR) GK: GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)

Starting Dynasty

ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) LW: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) RW: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Alberto (85 OVR)

CAM Alberto (85 OVR) RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) CAM: CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR) LB: GK Jan Sommer (86 OVR)

GK Jan Sommer (86 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)

CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR) RB: GK Ederson (88 OVR)

GK Ederson (88 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Hat-Trick King

ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) RCDM: CDM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CDM Luka Modric (87 OVR) CAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

CAM David Silva (86 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR) GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

Top Form

LST: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) RST: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR) LM: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)

LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR) RM: TOTW GK Rafal Gikiewicz (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Rafal Gikiewicz (84 OVR) LCM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR) RCM: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) LB: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)

GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR) LCB: CB What If Marcelo (90 OVR)

CB What If Marcelo (90 OVR) RCB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) RB: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR) GK: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 13.