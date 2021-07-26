FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Achraf Hakimi SBC – Requirements and solutions

Inter Milan took home the Serie A title this past season, but the defending champs will be losing a big piece of their core group. Midfielder Achraf Hakimi has been transferred to PSG, and to commemorate this move, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team have released a new SBC featuring the now-former Inter mid. The reward for this challenge is a 94 OVR card of Hakimi, and here’s how you can get it.

How to complete FUTTIES Achraf Hakimi SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, you’ll only need to complete one lineup of 11 players. The lineup, which is set to the 4-1-2-1-2 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

PSG players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

This is yet another Ligue 1 mid that has been released by the FIFA 21 team, so it’s really not all that surprising that this Hakimi SBC is cheap. Thanks to some pretty reasonable requirements, you’ll probably only need to spend around 105,000-110,000 Coins. If you need solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

LST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) RST: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (82 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (82 OVR) RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) CAM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)

CAM Isco (84 OVR) CDM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on August 2.