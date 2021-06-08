FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Carlos Tevez SBC – Requirements and solutions

Carlos Tevez has had a long and illustrious career (with a fair bit of controversy thrown in, as well). However, his arrival at Boca Juniors is the period EA Sports and FIFA 21 decided to highlight when they dropped his new Flashback card on June 8. If you’re looking to get the 94 OVR striker into your attack, we have some tips on getting him quickly.

How to complete Flashback Carlos Tevez SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Tevez into your club, you’ll need to complete two different lineups in the Squad Building Challenge. Each lineup has its own set of requirements that you’ll need to keep in mind while you build them out.

Here are the requirements for both of the lineups:

El Apache

Starting players – 11

Argentina players -Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Top Performance

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

This Tevez flashback is an incredible card. He has all the stats you want out of a striker and is only coming in at just north of 200,000 coins on PlayStation and Xbox. The only issue is that you have to use either Argentinians or players from the random CONMEBOL promo EA released. Still, if you’ve finished the TOTS Manuel Lanzini objective, you have an easy way to link Tevez into a Premier League team. Here are some solutions to help you finish him if you decide to.

El Apache

ST : ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) CAM : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) LM : LM Muniain (83 OVR)

: LM Muniain (83 OVR) RM : RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) CDM : CM Parejo (85 OVR)

: CM Parejo (85 OVR) CDM : CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) LB :LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

:LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) CB : GK Aitor (83 OVR)

: GK Aitor (83 OVR) CB : GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) RB : CB TOTS Erik Sviatchenko (87 OVR)

: CB TOTS Erik Sviatchenko (87 OVR) GK: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

Top Performance

LW : GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) ST : ST TOTW Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)

: ST TOTW Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR) RW : CB TOTS Daley Blind (88 OVR)

: CB TOTS Daley Blind (88 OVR) LM : LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) CM : CDM TOTS Florian Tardieu (89 OVR)

: CDM TOTS Florian Tardieu (89 OVR) CM : CM What If Pierre Lees-Melou (88 OVR)

: CM What If Pierre Lees-Melou (88 OVR) RM : GK Lopes (83 OVR)

: GK Lopes (83 OVR) CB : CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)

: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR) CB : CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) CB : GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 11.