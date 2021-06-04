FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Manuel Lanzini Objectives challenge

It’s Ultimate TOTS week in FIFA 21, as EA Sports is re-releasing some of the top players from the major European leagues. In addition to EA re-adding those cards into packs, the developer also added a new TOTS Moments Objectives challenge in the game. FIFA players can now acquire a new 93 OVR player item of West Ham attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini. So, how can you add Lanzini to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete TOTS Moments Manuel Lanzini Objectives challenge

To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to fulfill five specific objectives. All of these objectives must be completed within the new Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters mode. The five objectives are as follows:

Stoppage Time Screamer! – Score three Outside the Box goals using players with 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score three Outside the Box goals using players with 4* Skill Moves in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Assist from Argentina – Assist four goals using Argentinian players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist four goals using Argentinian players in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP) Twenty is Plenty – Score 20 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Score 20 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Successful in 6 – Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win six matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Premier Prowess – Score using Premier League players in 13 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: World Beaters (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Players who complete all five will receive 300 XP and the TOTS Moments Lanzini player item.

In order to complete all five, you will need to compete in the online World Beaters Friendly. This friendly has only one team requirement, and it is as follows:

Clubs – Min. 3

Thanks to that requirement, you can go about building a roster for this friendly whichever way you like. However, you will need to score with Premier League and assist with Argentinian players, so try to add footballers who can aid you with both. Examples include Sergio Aguero and Objectives Erik Lamela.

This challenge will expire on June 11.