FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Douglas Costa SBC – Requirements and solutions
A throwback to 2018.
In addition to a new Team of the Season (TOTS) Squad Building Challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge on May 14. To commemorate his inclusion in the FUT 18 TOTS, a new 90 OVR player item of former Juventus footballer and current Bayern Munich midfielder/winger Douglas Costa is now available in FIFA for a limited time. So, how can you get your hands on Costa? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions.
How to complete Flashback Douglas Costa SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for the three are as follows:
Bianconeri
- Starting players – 11
- Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack
Brazil
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Bianconeri
- LST: ST Morata (82 OVR)
- RST: ST Rodrigo (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Pepe (81 OVR)
- RB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Augustin Marchesin (82 OVR)
Brazil
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Callejon Jose (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- LB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
League Finesse
- LST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- RST: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (86 OVR)
- LCM: CM Coutinho (83 OVR)
- MCM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 21.