FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Douglas Costa SBC – Requirements and solutions

In addition to a new Team of the Season (TOTS) Squad Building Challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge on May 14. To commemorate his inclusion in the FUT 18 TOTS, a new 90 OVR player item of former Juventus footballer and current Bayern Munich midfielder/winger Douglas Costa is now available in FIFA for a limited time. So, how can you get your hands on Costa? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions.

How to complete Flashback Douglas Costa SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for the three are as follows:

Bianconeri

Starting players – 11

Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brazil

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Bianconeri

LST: ST Morata (82 OVR)

ST Morata (82 OVR) RST: ST Rodrigo (82 OVR)

ST Rodrigo (82 OVR) LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)

LM Rafa (83 OVR) RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RM Pizzi (84 OVR) LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) RCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RCB: CB Pepe (81 OVR)

CB Pepe (81 OVR) RB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) GK: GK Augustin Marchesin (82 OVR)

Brazil

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) RM: RM Callejon Jose (84 OVR)

RM Callejon Jose (84 OVR) CM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) LCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) LB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) LCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)

TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

League Finesse

LST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) RST: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (86 OVR)

CAM Alejandro Gomez (86 OVR) LCM: CM Coutinho (83 OVR)

CM Coutinho (83 OVR) MCM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)

CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR) RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) RCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)

TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR) GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 21.