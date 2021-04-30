FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Gareth Bale SBC – Requirements and solutions
A throwback to 2014 for Bale.
To celebrate his inclusion in the 2014 Team of the Season (TOTS), EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge on April 30, celebrating Tottenham Hotspur winger/midfielder Gareth Bale’s strong season from that year. FIFA players can now attempt to complete the SBC, in order to get a 90 OVR card of the Welsh native. However, you might want to keep in mind that it’s going to cost a bit in order to add Flashback Bale to your collection.
How to complete Flashback Gareth Bale SBC
In order to complete the Bale SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique requirements.
The requirements for the four lineups are as follows:
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Tottenham Hotspur players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Los Blancos
- Starting players – 11
- Real Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Solutions
A 90 OVR midfielder with really good stats won’t come cheap. This SBC requires one 85 OVR team, one 86 OVR squad, and three Team of the Week cards. Add all of that up together, and you’re looking at a challenge that will cost you around 300,000 Coins. If you have the currency to get it done, here are some solutions to help you out:
Rising Star
- ST: CF Joao Felix (81 OVR)
- LW: LM Rapheal Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- RM: CM Giovani Lo Celso (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LCB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- MCB: CB Pepe (81 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (82 OVR)
Premier League
- LST: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Saul (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Rodri (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
Los Blancos
- ST: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)
- LW: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)
- RW: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- LCDM: CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
League Finesse
- LST: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RCB: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is scheduled to expire on May 7.