FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Gareth Bale SBC – Requirements and solutions

To celebrate his inclusion in the 2014 Team of the Season (TOTS), EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge on April 30, celebrating Tottenham Hotspur winger/midfielder Gareth Bale’s strong season from that year. FIFA players can now attempt to complete the SBC, in order to get a 90 OVR card of the Welsh native. However, you might want to keep in mind that it’s going to cost a bit in order to add Flashback Bale to your collection.

How to complete Flashback Gareth Bale SBC

In order to complete the Bale SBC, FIFA players will need to complete four separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique requirements.

The requirements for the four lineups are as follows:

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Tottenham Hotspur players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Los Blancos

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Solutions

A 90 OVR midfielder with really good stats won’t come cheap. This SBC requires one 85 OVR team, one 86 OVR squad, and three Team of the Week cards. Add all of that up together, and you’re looking at a challenge that will cost you around 300,000 Coins. If you have the currency to get it done, here are some solutions to help you out:

Rising Star

ST: CF Joao Felix (81 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (81 OVR) LW: LM Rapheal Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LM Rapheal Guerreiro (84 OVR) RW: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR) LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)

LM Rafa (83 OVR) RM: CM Giovani Lo Celso (82 OVR)

CM Giovani Lo Celso (82 OVR) LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) RCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LCB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) MCB: CB Pepe (81 OVR)

CB Pepe (81 OVR) RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (82 OVR)

Premier League

LST: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) RST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)

CAM Isco (84 OVR) LCM: CM Saul (84 OVR)

CM Saul (84 OVR) RCM: CM Koke (85 OVR)

CM Koke (85 OVR) CDM: CDM Rodri (85 OVR)

CDM Rodri (85 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)

TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Los Blancos

ST: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR) LW: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)

LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR) RW: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) CM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) LCDM: CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR)

CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR) RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)

TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

League Finesse

LST: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) RST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM: RW Portu (83 OVR)

RW Portu (83 OVR) LCDM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

CAM David Silva (86 OVR) RCDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCB: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)

TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR) GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is scheduled to expire on May 7.