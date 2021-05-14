FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Jerome Roussillon Objectives challenge

Week 4 of the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has arrived, and it’s the Bundesliga’s time to shine. On May 14, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new TOTS Objectives challenges: one for midfielder Nadiem Amiri and a new Flashback item featuring VfL Wolfsburg back Jerome Roussilon. FIFA players can now try their hands at acquiring a new 89 OVR player item of the French back, but to add this card to your collection, make sure to get those objectives done.

How to complete Flashback Jerome Roussillon Objectives challenge

To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to fulfill five specific objectives. All of these objectives must be completed within the new Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best mode. The five objectives are as follows:

Defensive Delivery – Assist five goals using Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist five goals using Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Crossing Lane – Assist two goals with Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist two goals with Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP) Eye for Goal – Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Wolfsburg Winner – Win eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Win eight matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Fine Finishing – Score a Finesse goal in 12 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Bundesliga Best (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all five will receive 300 XP and the Flashback Roussillon player item.

In order to complete this challenge, you’ll need to build a squad that meets the requirements for the Bundesliga Best friendly mode. The requirements are as follows:

Bundesliga players – Exactly 11

Clubs – Min. 5

Nationalities/Regions – Min. 5

The good news is that you won’t need to worry too much about * requirements. Although, it is important to have players who do have high * Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings, regardless of objective requirements. So while this challenge doesn’t necessarily require any specifics regarding those, you will need to build a team that has high stats in order to grind out eight wins.

Additionally, the club and nationality requirements shouldn’t be all that bad, either. Considering that several big name Bundesliga players, such as Thomas Muller (Germany), Erling Haaland (Norway), Andre Silva (Portugal), Jadon Sancho (England), as well as up and comers like Alphonso Davies (Canada), originate from different countries, you shouldn’t have trouble meeting the requirements here.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 21.