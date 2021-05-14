FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Nadiem Amiri Objectives challenge

Week 4 of the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has arrived, and this week’s focus is the Bundesliga. On May 14, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new Objectives challenges: a Flashback challenge featuring back Jerome Roussillon, and the other for Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri. FIFA players can now try their hands on acquiring a new 90 OVR player item of the German midfielder, but to add this card to your collection, make sure to get those objectives and Squad Battles matches done.

How to TOTS Nadiem Amiri Objectives challenge

To complete this Objectives challenge done, FIFA players will need to fulfill four separate objectives. All of these must be done in Squad Battles.

The four objectives are as follows:

Far Out Finishing – Score five Outside of the Box goals on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score five Outside of the Box goals on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) 4 Step Setup – Assist in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using a player with min. 4* Skill Moves (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using a player with min. 4* Skill Moves (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Bundesliga Class – Score using Bundesliga players in seven separate Squad Battles win on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using Bundesliga players in seven separate Squad Battles win on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) German Gifts – Assist with a Through Ball using German players in 10 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all four will receive 300 XP towards this season, and the 90 OVR Amiri card.

None of the objectives in this challenge look particularly daunting, although we should note once again that two of the four must be completed in World Class difficulty at the minimum. To get this done in an economical way, try starting out on Professional difficulty, and then move towards World Class once you’ve completed the Far Out Finishing objective. Also, we should mention that thanks to the German Gifts one, you will need to play a minimum of 10 Squad Battles games.

This challenge is slated to expire on May 21.