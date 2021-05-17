FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Kevin Mbabu SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 21’s Bundesliga Team of the Season week continued on May 17, as EA Sports and the FIFA 21 released a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge. To commemorate his inclusion in the FUT 19 TOTS, a new SBC featuring VfL Wolfsburg back Kevin Mbabu is now live. The prize is a 90 OVR player item featuring Mbabu, and here’s how you can obtain it.

How to complete Flashback Kevin Mbabu SBC

To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has a unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the three are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Gold Pack

Solutions

Bundesliga

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LW: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR) RW: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) LCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)

CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)

LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) RB: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Top Form

ST: TOTW ST Maximiliano Gomez (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Maximiliano Gomez (83 OVR) LM: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)

LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR) RM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)

CAM Isco (84 OVR) LCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) RCM: CM Frenkie de Jong (85 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (85 OVR) LB: LB Yuri Berichiche (83 OVR)

LB Yuri Berichiche (83 OVR) LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

ST: TOTS ST Haris Seferovic (89 OVR)

TOTS ST Haris Seferovic (89 OVR) LW: LM Rafa (83 OVR)

LM Rafa (83 OVR) RW: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)

RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR) LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR) CDM: CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR)

CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR) LB: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR) LCB: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

GK Roman Burki (84 OVR) RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RB: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RM Pizzi (84 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 21.