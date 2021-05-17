FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Kevin Mbabu SBC – Requirements and solutions
Kicking it back to 2019.
FIFA 21’s Bundesliga Team of the Season week continued on May 17, as EA Sports and the FIFA 21 released a new Flashback Squad Building Challenge. To commemorate his inclusion in the FUT 19 TOTS, a new SBC featuring VfL Wolfsburg back Kevin Mbabu is now live. The prize is a 90 OVR player item featuring Mbabu, and here’s how you can obtain it.
How to complete Flashback Kevin Mbabu SBC
To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has a unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the three are as follows:
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Gold Pack
Solutions
Bundesliga
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)
- RW: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: TOTW ST Maximiliano Gomez (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)
- RM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- RCM: CM Frenkie de Jong (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berichiche (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- ST: TOTS ST Haris Seferovic (89 OVR)
- LW: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)
- LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)
- CDM: CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR)
- LB: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
- LCB: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 21.