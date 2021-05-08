FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Philippe Coutinho SBC – Requirements and solutions
A flashback to FUT 2020.
The top players from the 2020-21 LaLiga season are in the stoplight in FIFA 21. This week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team has released Team of the Season (TOTS) player items, featuring some of the best footballers that suited up in the Spain-based league this year. But even though the focus right now is on this season, that doesn’t mean EA Sports has forgotten about the past. The FIFA team also decided to throw it back to 2020 on May 8, as a new 92 OVR Flashback card of FC Barcelona attacking midfielder Coutinho was released. How can you obtain this card? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete Flashback Philippe Coutinho SBC
To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements. The requirements for each of the three squads are as follows:
Die Bayern
- Starting players – 11
- Bayern Munich players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Selecao
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Die Bayern
- ST: TOTW ST Cyle Larin (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Kingsley Coman (84 OVR)
- RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Arthur (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (85 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR)
- RB: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)
Selecao
- LST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- RST: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- LM: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)
- RM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTW Theo Bongonda (83 OVR)
- LCB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Samuel Umtiti (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
League Finesse
- ST: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)
- LM: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Rapheal Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LCB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)
- RB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is set to expire on May 16.