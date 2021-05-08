FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Philippe Coutinho SBC – Requirements and solutions

The top players from the 2020-21 LaLiga season are in the stoplight in FIFA 21. This week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team has released Team of the Season (TOTS) player items, featuring some of the best footballers that suited up in the Spain-based league this year. But even though the focus right now is on this season, that doesn’t mean EA Sports has forgotten about the past. The FIFA team also decided to throw it back to 2020 on May 8, as a new 92 OVR Flashback card of FC Barcelona attacking midfielder Coutinho was released. How can you obtain this card? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Flashback Philippe Coutinho SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements. The requirements for each of the three squads are as follows:

Die Bayern

Starting players – 11

Bayern Munich players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Selecao

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Die Bayern

ST: TOTW ST Cyle Larin (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Cyle Larin (82 OVR) LM: LM Kingsley Coman (84 OVR)

LM Kingsley Coman (84 OVR) RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) CAM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Arthur (84 OVR)

CM Arthur (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: LB Alex Sandro (85 OVR)

LB Alex Sandro (85 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR) RB: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)

Selecao

LST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) RST: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) LM: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR) RM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) CAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

CAM David Silva (86 OVR) CDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) LB: TOTW Theo Bongonda (83 OVR)

TOTW Theo Bongonda (83 OVR) LCB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) RCB: CB Samuel Umtiti (83 OVR)

CB Samuel Umtiti (83 OVR) RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)

RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR) GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

League Finesse

ST: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)

GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR) LM: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RM Pizzi (84 OVR) LCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) LB: LM Rapheal Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LM Rapheal Guerreiro (84 OVR) LCB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) RCB: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR) RB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is set to expire on May 16.