FIFA 21: How to complete FOF Path to Glory Diego Jota SBC – Requirements and solutions

As part of the new FOF Path to Glory promo, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Objectives challenge featuring Christian Eriksen, as well as a Squad Building Challenge. FIFA players can now add a 90 OVR player item of Liverpool winger Diego Jota to their collection. How can you add Jota to your squad? Let’s go over the requirements for this SBC, plus potential solutions that could help you along the way.

How to complete FOF Path to Glory Diego Jota SBC

To complete this challenge, FIFA users will need to fulfill two lineups of 11 players. The requirements for the two are as follows:

Liverpool

Starting players – 11

Liverpool players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Solutions

This SBC will require about 360,000-375,000 Coins. The good news, though, is that you can get a little creative with the squads, thanks to the low Chemistry requirements. If you need solutions, here are a few that could come in handy:

Liverpool

ST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)

ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR) LW: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR) RW: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

CAM Oscar (83 OVR) CAM: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR) LCM: CM Arthur (84 OVR)

CM Arthur (84 OVR) RCM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) LB: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) LCB: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)

CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR) RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) RB: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)

National Duty

ST: ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR)

ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR) LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)

LM Rafa (83 OVR) RM: RW Riyad Mahrez (85 OVR)

RW Riyad Mahrez (85 OVR) CAM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR) LCDM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR) RCDM: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)

CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR) LB: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR) LCB: TOTS ST Haris Seferovic (89 OVR)

TOTS ST Haris Seferovic (89 OVR) RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RB: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RM Pizzi (84 OVR) GK: GK Augustin Marchesin (82 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 18.