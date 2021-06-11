FIFA 21: How to complete FOF Path to Glory Diego Jota SBC – Requirements and solutions
A beast in FIFA, and in the real world.
As part of the new FOF Path to Glory promo, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Objectives challenge featuring Christian Eriksen, as well as a Squad Building Challenge. FIFA players can now add a 90 OVR player item of Liverpool winger Diego Jota to their collection. How can you add Jota to your squad? Let’s go over the requirements for this SBC, plus potential solutions that could help you along the way.
How to complete FOF Path to Glory Diego Jota SBC
To complete this challenge, FIFA users will need to fulfill two lineups of 11 players. The requirements for the two are as follows:
Liverpool
- Starting players – 11
- Liverpool players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Portugal players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Solutions
This SBC will require about 360,000-375,000 Coins. The good news, though, is that you can get a little creative with the squads, thanks to the low Chemistry requirements. If you need solutions, here are a few that could come in handy:
Liverpool
- ST: ST Gabriel Jesus (83 OVR)
- LW: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)
- RW: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- CAM: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)
- LCM: CM Arthur (84 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- LB: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)
- RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)
National Duty
- ST: ST Alexandre Lacazette (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Riyad Mahrez (85 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)
- LCDM: CAM Bruno Fernandes (87 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
- LCB: TOTS ST Haris Seferovic (89 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Augustin Marchesin (82 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 18.