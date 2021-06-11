FIFA 21: How to complete FOF Path to Glory Christian Eriksen Objectives challenge

On June 11, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off the Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory promo. To start off the program, the FIFA team added a new Objectives challenge to FUT, with a 91 OVR player item of Inter CAM Christian Eriksen being the prize. So, how can you add this card to your collection. Let’s go over what you will need to do.

FIFA players will need to complete four different objectives for this challenge, all of which must be done in Squad Battles or Rivals. The four objectives are as follows:

Far Out Finishing – Score five Outside of the Box goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score five Outside of the Box goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) 4 Star Setup – Assist in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using a player with min. 4* Skill Moves (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Assist in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using a player with min. 4* Skill Moves (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Successful Seven – Score using Serie A players in seven separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score using Serie A players in seven separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Crucial CAM – Assist with a Through Ball using CAMs in 13 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Those who complete all four will receive 300 XP and the 91 OVR Eriksen.

In order to complete this challenge, you’ll need to make sure that your lineups have center attacking midfielders, as well as Serie A players. Additionally, make sure to add cards that have 4* Skill Moves at minimum, in order to get through this with ease. Given that it’s June, it should be a lot easier to acquire 4* Skill Moves players at this point.

This challenge will expire on June 18.