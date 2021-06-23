FIFA 21: How to complete FOF Path to Glory Fabio Silva Silver Stars challenge

Wolverhampton, or better known as the Wolves, have built a strong collection of Portuguese-born footballers, and this week, you’ll have a chance to pick up an inform player item featuring one of them. On June 23, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a fresh Silver Stars challenge. This week, FIFA players can obtain a new 70 OVR FOF Path to Glory player item of striker Fabio Silva. So, how can you add the Portuguese striker to your collection? Let’s go over the objectives for this week’s Silver Stars challenge.

Much like with other Silver Stars challenges, FIFA players will need to complete three separate objectives. All of these must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge.

The three objectives are as follows:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the 70 OVR Path to Glory Silva player item.

As with most of the Silver Stars challenge, you’ll need a team full of Silver cards and compete in the Silver Lounge in order to pick up this new player item. Make sure to get your games in this week if you are looking to add Fabio Silva to your collection.

This challenge expires on June 30.