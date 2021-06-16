FIFA 21: How to complete FOF Path to Glory Florian Wirtz Silver Stars challenge

Even though Season 6 comes to an end on June 16, there still will be a Silver Stars challenge for this week. On June 16, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a fresh Silver Stars challenge. This week, FIFA players can obtain a new 70 OVR FOF Path to Glory player item of Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. So, how can you add the German midfielder to your collection? Let’s go over the objectives for this week’s Silver Stars challenge.

Much like with other Silver Stars challenges, FIFA players will need to complete three separate objectives. All of these must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge.

The three objectives are as follows:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the 70 OVR Path to Glory Wirtz player item.

As with most of the Silver Stars challenge, you’ll need a team full of Silver cards and compete in the Silver Lounge in order to pick up this new player item. Make sure to get your games in this week if you are looking to add Florian Wirtz to your collection.

This challenge expires on June 23.