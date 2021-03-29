FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Arturo Vidal SBC – Requirements and solutions
Day 4 of FUT Birthday.
It’s Day 4 of the FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 21, and there’s a brand new Squad Building Challenge. FIFA players can get their hands on a brand new 89 OVR player card of Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal. So, how can you get your hands on the Chilean midfielder’s FUT Birthday card? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete FUT Birthday Arturo Vidal SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three separate lineups of 11 players. The three lineups are as follows:
Piemonte Calcio
- Starting players – 11
- Piemonte Calcio players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Rare Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Piemonte Calcio
- LST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- RST: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)
- LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Lucas Ocampos (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Frenkie de Jong (85 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- LCB: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)
- MCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RCB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- GK: TOTW GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR)
- LW: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RW: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- CDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RWB Jonathan Clauss (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)
- RM: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (85 OVR)
- LCB: CB Matthias Ginter (83 OVR)
- RCB: TOTW CAM Leandro Trossard (82 OVR)
- RB: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 14.
