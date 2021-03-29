FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Arturo Vidal SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s Day 4 of the FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 21, and there’s a brand new Squad Building Challenge. FIFA players can get their hands on a brand new 89 OVR player card of Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal. So, how can you get your hands on the Chilean midfielder’s FUT Birthday card? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete FUT Birthday Arturo Vidal SBC

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three separate lineups of 11 players. The three lineups are as follows:

Piemonte Calcio

Starting players – 11

Piemonte Calcio players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Rare Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Piemonte Calcio

LST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) RST : GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)

: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM : RW Lucas Ocampos (82 OVR)

: RW Lucas Ocampos (82 OVR) CAM : CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

: CAM David Silva (86 OVR) LCDM : CM Frenkie de Jong (85 OVR)

: CM Frenkie de Jong (85 OVR) RCDM : CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) LCB : GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR)

: GK Sergio Asenjo (83 OVR) MCB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RCB : LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) GK: TOTW GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

Serie A TIM

ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR) LW: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RW: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) LCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) CDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RCM: CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)

CAM Coutinho (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RB: TOTW RWB Jonathan Clauss (83 OVR)

TOTW RWB Jonathan Clauss (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (88 OVR) RST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) LM: LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR)

LW Raheem Sterling (88 OVR) RM : RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) LCM : CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)

: CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR) RCM : CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) LB : LB Marcel Halstenberg (85 OVR)

: LB Marcel Halstenberg (85 OVR) LCB : CB Matthias Ginter (83 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (83 OVR) RCB : TOTW CAM Leandro Trossard (82 OVR)

: TOTW CAM Leandro Trossard (82 OVR) RB : GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR) GK: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 14.

