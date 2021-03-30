FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Eliaquim Mangala SBC – Requirements and solutions

Day 5 of the FUT Birthday brings a new a Squad Building Challenge and a new player item to FIFA 21. On March 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new SBC, with Valencia CF defender Eliaquim Mangala as the prize. So, how can you get your hands on the French back. Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete FUT Birthday Eliaquim Mangala SBC

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the two lineups are as follows:

FC Porto

Starting players – 11

FC Porto players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Top Form

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Solutions

FC Porto

LST: ST Rodrigo Machado (82 OVR)

ST Rodrigo Machado (82 OVR) RST : ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) LM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) RM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CAM : CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) CDM : TOTW CM Luis Romo (81 OVR)

: TOTW CM Luis Romo (81 OVR) LB: LM Rafa (83 OVR)

LM Rafa (83 OVR) LCB : CB Pepe (81 OVR)

: CB Pepe (81 OVR) RCB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RB : RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (82 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (88 OVR) RST : CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)

: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR) LM: LM Heung Min Son (83 OVR)

LM Heung Min Son (83 OVR) RM : RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)

: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR) CM : CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR)

: CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR) CDM : CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)

: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR) LB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) LCB : TOTW GK Jeroen Zoet (83 OVR)

: TOTW GK Jeroen Zoet (83 OVR) RCB: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) RB : RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)

: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Related: FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Arturo Vidal SBC

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 6.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.