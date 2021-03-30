FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Eliaquim Mangala SBC – Requirements and solutions
A French back with a LaLiga link? Yes.
Day 5 of the FUT Birthday brings a new a Squad Building Challenge and a new player item to FIFA 21. On March 29, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new SBC, with Valencia CF defender Eliaquim Mangala as the prize. So, how can you get your hands on the French back. Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete FUT Birthday Eliaquim Mangala SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the two lineups are as follows:
FC Porto
- Starting players – 11
- FC Porto players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
FC Porto
- LST: ST Rodrigo Machado (82 OVR)
- RST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- LM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- CDM: TOTW CM Luis Romo (81 OVR)
- LB: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Pepe (81 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (82 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)
- RST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)
- LM: LM Heung Min Son (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Dele Alli (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Donny van de Beek (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- LCB: TOTW GK Jeroen Zoet (83 OVR)
- RCB: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 6.
