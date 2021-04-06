FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Jeremiah St. Juste SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 21 FUT Birthday promo brought 12 consecutive days of Squad Building Challenges, and on April 6, the final SBC of that stretch went live. FIFA players can now obtain a new 86 OVR player card of 1. FSV Mainz 05 back Jeremiah St. Juste, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete FUT Birthday Jeremiah St. Juste SBC

Much like with the Renato Sanches SBC that went live on April 3, FIFA 21 players will need to complete three separate lineups of 11 players. Each one has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the three lineups are as follows:

Netherlands

Starting players – 11

Netherlands players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

Netherlands

LW : LW Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)

: LW Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR) ST : ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR)

: ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR) RW : GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) LCDM : CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)

: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR) CM : CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)

: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR) RCDM : CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) LB : LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)

: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR) LCB : GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)

: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR) RCB : CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR) RB : RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)

: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR) GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST : GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) LCDM : CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR)

: CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR) LCAM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) RCAM: CM Isco (84 OVR)

CM Isco (84 OVR) MCAM : CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

: CAM David Silva (86 OVR) RCDM : CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) LB : LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB : CDM Fernando Reges (82 OVR)

: CDM Fernando Reges (82 OVR) RCB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RB : TOTW ST Lillie Burak Yilmaz (82 OVR)

: TOTW ST Lillie Burak Yilmaz (82 OVR) GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

LST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)

ST Harry Kane (88 OVR) RST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) LM: LM Rafa (88 OVR)

LM Rafa (88 OVR) RM : CF Paulo Dybala (88 OVR)

: CF Paulo Dybala (88 OVR) LCDM : LM Heung Min Son (87 OVR)

: LM Heung Min Son (87 OVR) RCDM : CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) LCB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RCB : CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) RB : GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)

: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR) GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on April 17.

