FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Jeremiah St. Juste SBC – Requirements and solutions
Day 12 of FUT Birthday is here.
The FIFA 21 FUT Birthday promo brought 12 consecutive days of Squad Building Challenges, and on April 6, the final SBC of that stretch went live. FIFA players can now obtain a new 86 OVR player card of 1. FSV Mainz 05 back Jeremiah St. Juste, and here’s how you can do just that.
How to complete FUT Birthday Jeremiah St. Juste SBC
Much like with the Renato Sanches SBC that went live on April 3, FIFA 21 players will need to complete three separate lineups of 11 players. Each one has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the three lineups are as follows:
Netherlands
- Starting players – 11
- Netherlands players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Netherlands
- LW: LW Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR)
- RW: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)
- LCB: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR)
- LCAM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Isco (84 OVR)
- MCAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Lillie Burak Yilmaz (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- LST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)
- RST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (88 OVR)
- RM: CF Paulo Dybala (88 OVR)
- LCDM: LM Heung Min Son (87 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Jiri Pavlenka (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on April 17.
