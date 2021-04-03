FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Renato Sanches SBC – Requirements and solutions
Check out this absolute unit.
On April 3, EA Sports celebrated FUT 17 by dropping a brand new SBC into FIFA 21. Like all of the other SBCs we’ve seen over the course of FUT Birthday, it adds a fan favorite to the mix. This time it’s a devastating version of LOSC Lille’s Renato Sanches. He’s an incredible player with a hefty price tag. Here’s how to pick him up.
How to complete FUT Birthday Renato Sanches SBC
Unlike the Gervinho and Dimitri Payet SBCs we’ve seen over the last few days, Sanches requires several segments to unlock. Players will need to complete three different lineups, each with its own set of unique requirements.
The requirements for each of the three are as follows:
Bayern Munchen
- Starting players – 11
- FC Bayern players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Portugal players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
As we said at the top, Sanches is a class player, but getting him into your squad isn’t going to be cheap. His current market value looks to be right around 700,000 coins, which is a massive sink. That said, he provides links to both Ligue 1 players (Neymar and Mbappe) and Cristiano Ronaldo through his Portuguese heritage. So, if you need those, it might be worth paying that premium price.
Bayern Munchen
- ST: CAM Thomas Muller (86 OVR)
- LM: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CAM: CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)
- RM: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Joao Moutinho (82 OVR)
- LB: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Joao Cancelo (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
Bundesliga
- LW: LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR)
- ST: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)
- RW: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)
- CM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- CM: CM Saul (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR)
- CB: CAM Inform Mohammed Kudos (84 OVR)
- CB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- RB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
National Duty
- ST: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)
- ST: ST Sergio Aguero (89 OVR)
- LM: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)
- CM: CAM Kevin De Bruyne (91 OVR)
- CM: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- RM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Koen Castells (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- RB: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 23.
Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.