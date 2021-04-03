FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Renato Sanches SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 3, EA Sports celebrated FUT 17 by dropping a brand new SBC into FIFA 21. Like all of the other SBCs we’ve seen over the course of FUT Birthday, it adds a fan favorite to the mix. This time it’s a devastating version of LOSC Lille’s Renato Sanches. He’s an incredible player with a hefty price tag. Here’s how to pick him up.

How to complete FUT Birthday Renato Sanches SBC

Unlike the Gervinho and Dimitri Payet SBCs we’ve seen over the last few days, Sanches requires several segments to unlock. Players will need to complete three different lineups, each with its own set of unique requirements.

The requirements for each of the three are as follows:

Bayern Munchen

Starting players – 11

FC Bayern players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Portugal players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

As we said at the top, Sanches is a class player, but getting him into your squad isn’t going to be cheap. His current market value looks to be right around 700,000 coins, which is a massive sink. That said, he provides links to both Ligue 1 players (Neymar and Mbappe) and Cristiano Ronaldo through his Portuguese heritage. So, if you need those, it might be worth paying that premium price.

Bayern Munchen

ST : CAM Thomas Muller (86 OVR)

: CAM Thomas Muller (86 OVR) LM : LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR) CAM : CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

: CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR) RM : RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)

: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR) CDM : CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) CDM : CM Joao Moutinho (82 OVR)

: CM Joao Moutinho (82 OVR) LB : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) RB : RB Joao Cancelo (83 OVR)

: RB Joao Cancelo (83 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

Bundesliga

LW : LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR)

: LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR) ST : ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)

: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR) RW : RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) CM : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) CM : CM Saul (84 OVR)

: CM Saul (84 OVR) CDM : CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) LB : LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

: LB Nicolas Tagliafico (84 OVR) CB : CAM Inform Mohammed Kudos (84 OVR)

: CAM Inform Mohammed Kudos (84 OVR) CB : LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) RB : LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)

National Duty

ST : ST Harry Kane (88 OVR)

: ST Harry Kane (88 OVR) ST : ST Sergio Aguero (89 OVR)

: ST Sergio Aguero (89 OVR) LM : LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)

: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR) CM : CAM Kevin De Bruyne (91 OVR)

: CAM Kevin De Bruyne (91 OVR) CM : ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) RM : CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) LB : LM Guerreiro (84 OVR)

: LM Guerreiro (84 OVR) CB : GK Koen Castells (83 OVR)

: GK Koen Castells (83 OVR) CB : GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) RB : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 23.

