FIFA 21: How to complete FUT Birthday Steve Mandanda Objectives Challenge

For the last few years, EA Sports has kept things fun when adding new goalkeepers to the FUT Birthday promo. Last year, we got a Nick Pope card with five-star skills on the cheap. This year, they’ve done themselves one better with a Mandanda card that also has five-star skills. However, this time you’ll get him out of Objectives, making him available for the unbeatable price of free. Plus, the friendly mode you’ll be unlocking him in is absolutely ridiculous.

How to complete Steve Mandanda Objectives Challenge

Starting on April 1, EA Sports has opened up a new Live FUT Friendly called Release the Keepers. This new event requires you to fill your squad with goalkeepers and go crazy trying to complete four different objectives. Here are the objectives you need to complete to unlock Mandanda.

GK Giving – Assist 6 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad (reward is 200 XP and one 75+ rated rare player pack)

– Assist 6 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad (reward is 200 XP and one 75+ rated rare player pack) Scoring Savers – Score 5 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad (reward is 200 XP and one 75+ rated rare player pack)

– Score 5 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad (reward is 200 XP and one 75+ rated rare player pack) Gloved Glory – Win 3 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad (reward is 200 XP and one 75+ rated rare player pack)

– Win 3 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad (reward is 200 XP and one 75+ rated rare player pack) Goal Scoring Goalies – Score in 7 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad (reward is 200 XP and one 75+ rated rare player pack)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who finish off all four of these objectives will receive 300 XP and the 88 OVR FUT Birthday Mandanda card.

This set of objectives aren’t too tough to knock out. With everyone running full goalkeeper squads, it should be a silly way to spend an afternoon. Not a bad way to celebrate April 1 from EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team.

