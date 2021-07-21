FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Youcef Atal Objectives challenge

In addition to a new Silver Stars Objectives challenge, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team unveiled a new FUTTIES Favorite challenge as well. FIFA players now have the opportunity to add a 94 OVR player item of OGC Nice midfielder Youcef Atal to their collection, but this one is going to take a while to complete

How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Youcef Atal Objectives challenge

This challenge is very much reminiscent to the Future Stars Objectives challenges that dropped earlier this year. FIFA players will need to complete 11 objectives in order to get Atal, and along the way, you will earn lower OVR versions of the Nice midfielder. Then, you will need complete additional missions with those cards, in order to progress in the challenge.

The 11 objectives are as follows:

Ligue 1 Light – Score four goals using Ligue 1 players

– Score four goals using Ligue 1 players Ligue 1 Lineup – Win three matches with min. six Ligue 1 players in your starting squad

– Win three matches with min. six Ligue 1 players in your starting squad Birthday Bash – Assist using Ligue 1 midfielders in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 87 OVR FUT Birthday Atal)

– Assist using Ligue 1 midfielders in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 87 OVR FUT Birthday Atal) Finesse Finish – Score three Finesse goals using 87 OVR FUT Birthday Atal

– Score three Finesse goals using 87 OVR FUT Birthday Atal Atal the Architect – Assist five goals using 87 OVR FUT Birthday Atal in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)

– Assist five goals using 87 OVR FUT Birthday Atal in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) Through Talent – Assist with a Through Ball using 87 OVR FUT Birthday Atal in four separate Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 91 OVR FUTTIES Atal)

– Assist with a Through Ball using 87 OVR FUT Birthday Atal in four separate Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 91 OVR FUTTIES Atal) Battle Hardened – Score three Outside of the Box goals using 91 OVR FUTTIES Atal in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)

– Score three Outside of the Box goals using 91 OVR FUTTIES Atal in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) Classy Crosser – Assist three goals with Crosses using 91 OVR FUTTIES Atal in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals)

– Assist three goals with Crosses using 91 OVR FUTTIES Atal in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) Double Delight – Score and assist using 91 OVR FUTTIES Atal in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)

– Score and assist using 91 OVR FUTTIES Atal in three separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) Consistent Creator – Assist using 91 OVR FUTTIES Atal in 12 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)

– Assist using 91 OVR FUTTIES Atal in 12 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) Playing Time – Play 20 games with Atal in your starting squad

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make sure to add the new versions of Atal to your Squad Battles team once you acquire then.

Completing all 11 objectives will yield eight 75+ Rated Rare Player packs, and the 94 OVR Atal reward. This challenge is slated to expire on August 21.