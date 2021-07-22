FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Bernard SBC – Requirements and solutions

As part of the FUTTIES promo in FIFA 21, EA Sports and the FIFA team released two Squad Building Challenges on July 22. This is a Dynamic Duos-themed day, as two footballers from Everton, center midfielder Allan and left mid Bernard, received special, upgraded cards. FIFA players now obtain a 93 OVR player item of Bernard for a limited time, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete FUTTIES Bernard SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

To complete this Squad Building Challenge, you will only need 11 players. The lineup, which must be set to the 4-2-3-1 formation, must meet the following requirements:

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Screenshot from Gamepur

Solutions

The total price for this SBC should come in at around 105,000-110,000 Coins, which really is not all that bad given the type of player you’ll be getting. Plus, Bernard should link well with several high-profile Premier League studs, including the FUTTIES Allan that dropped on the same day.

If you’re in need of solutions, here’s one that could help you out:

ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR) LCAM: CM Ilkay Gundogan (83 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (83 OVR) MCAM: CM Georginio Wijnaldum (85 OVR)

CM Georginio Wijnaldum (85 OVR) RCAM: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)

GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR) LCDM: TOTW CAM Lars Stindl (83 OVR)

TOTW CAM Lars Stindl (83 OVR) RCDM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) LB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) LCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) RCB: CB Joel Matip (83 OVR)

CB Joel Matip (83 OVR) RB: RB Joao Cancelo (83 OVR)

RB Joao Cancelo (83 OVR) GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 29.