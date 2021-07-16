FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Dani Carvajal SBC – Requirements and solutions
New card, new position.
The FUTTIES promo for FIFA 21 has begun, and a new Squad Building Challenge is now available for a limited time. Just a few days after a FUTTIES choice pack was made available, it appears that we have a winner. Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal now has a 95 OVR FUTTIES card in FUT, and a new position, as this card’s primary position is set to left mid. So, how can you add this Carvajal to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete FUTTIES Dani Carvajal SBC
To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two starting squads of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for this SBC are as follows:
Real Madrid
- Starting players – 11
- Real Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
La Liga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Real Madrid
- ST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- LW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)
- LCM: CM Federico Valverde (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RCB: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
La Liga
- ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)
- LM: LM Wilfried Zaha (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Mo Salah (90 OVR)
- LCM: CM Allan (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Gerginio Wijnaldum (85 OVR)
- CDM: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)
- LB: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 23.