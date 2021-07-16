FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Dani Carvajal SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FUTTIES promo for FIFA 21 has begun, and a new Squad Building Challenge is now available for a limited time. Just a few days after a FUTTIES choice pack was made available, it appears that we have a winner. Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal now has a 95 OVR FUTTIES card in FUT, and a new position, as this card’s primary position is set to left mid. So, how can you add this Carvajal to your collection? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete FUTTIES Dani Carvajal SBC

To complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two starting squads of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this SBC are as follows:

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

Real Madrid

ST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) LW: LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR) RW: RW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (82 OVR) LCM: CM Federico Valverde (83 OVR)

CM Federico Valverde (83 OVR) RCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) LB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RCB: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) RB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

La Liga

ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR) LM: LM Wilfried Zaha (83 OVR)

LM Wilfried Zaha (83 OVR) RM: RW Mo Salah (90 OVR)

RW Mo Salah (90 OVR) LCM: CM Allan (83 OVR)

CM Allan (83 OVR) RCM: CM Gerginio Wijnaldum (85 OVR)

CM Gerginio Wijnaldum (85 OVR) CDM: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)

CM Jorginho (83 OVR) LB: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)

RM Angel Correa (82 OVR) LCB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) RB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)

RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on July 23.