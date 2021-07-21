FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Federico Macheda Silver Stars Objectives challenge

On July 21, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a new Silver Stars Objectives challenge. With the FUTTIES promo in full swing, it makes sense for this week’s reward to be a FUTTIES card, and that is indeed the case. FIFA players now have a chance to unlock a new 74 OVR FUTTIES player item of Panathinaikos striker Federico Macheda. So, what do you need to do in order to unlock Macheda? Here’s the deal for this week’s Silver Stars challenge.

Much like with other Silver Stars challenges, FIFA players will need to complete three separate objectives. All of these must be done in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge.

The three objectives are as follows:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the 74 OVR Macheda player item.

As with most of the Silver Stars challenge, you’ll need a team full of Silver cards and compete in the Silver Lounge to pick up this new player item. Make sure to get your games in this week if you are looking to add Federico Macheda to your collection.

This challenge expires on July 28.