FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 11, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released three new Icon Squad Building Challenges. FIFA players now have a chance to get three new Prime Icon Moment players: Sol Campbell, Didier Drogba, and former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo. So, what do you need to do in order to get the current head man at Juventus on your squad?

How to complete Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC

In order to complete the Pirlo SBC, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the seven are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Silver Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Squadra Azzurra Gloria

Starting players – 11

Italy players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Gold Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

L’architetto

Starting players – 11

AC Milan players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Maestro

Starting players – 11

Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Solutions

You shouldn’t need too much with the first two challenges, since the requirements are pretty simple and straight-forward. As for the other parts, here are some solution options that could help you out:

Squadra Azzurra Gloria

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR) RM: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR) CAM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)

CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Marten de Roon (81 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (81 OVR) RCDM: CAM Federico Bernardeschi (80 OVR)

CAM Federico Bernardeschi (80 OVR) LCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) MCB: CB Simon Kjaer (80 OVR)

CB Simon Kjaer (80 OVR) RCB: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR) GK: GK David Ospina (79 OVR)

L’architetto

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LCM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)

CM Fabian (82 OVR) RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) CAM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)

LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR) LCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) RCB: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Maestro

LST: ST Romelu Lukaku (85 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (85 OVR) RST: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR) LM: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)

LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR) RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RM Pizzi (84 OVR) LCM: CDM Matias Vecion (80 OVR)

CDM Matias Vecion (80 OVR) RCM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) CDM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) LCB: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) MCB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR) RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

League Legend

LST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)

CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR) RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR) RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) RCDM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)

CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR) LB: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)

LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR) LCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) RCB: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)

CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR) RB: RB Daniel Carvajal (86 OVR)

RB Daniel Carvajal (86 OVR) GK: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 30.