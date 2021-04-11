FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC – Requirements and solutions
Want to add Juventus’ manager to your squad?
On April 11, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released three new Icon Squad Building Challenges. FIFA players now have a chance to get three new Prime Icon Moment players: Sol Campbell, Didier Drogba, and former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo. So, what do you need to do in order to get the current head man at Juventus on your squad?
How to complete Icon Andrea Pirlo SBC
In order to complete the Pirlo SBC, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the seven are as follows:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack
Squadra Azzurra Gloria
- Starting players – 11
- Italy players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Gold Players Pack
L’architetto
- Starting players – 11
- AC Milan players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Maestro
- Starting players – 11
- Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
You shouldn’t need too much with the first two challenges, since the requirements are pretty simple and straight-forward. As for the other parts, here are some solution options that could help you out:
Squadra Azzurra Gloria
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Matteo Politano (81 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Marten de Roon (81 OVR)
- RCDM: CAM Federico Bernardeschi (80 OVR)
- LCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- MCB: CB Simon Kjaer (80 OVR)
- RCB: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)
- GK: GK David Ospina (79 OVR)
L’architetto
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- CAM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Aleksandar Kolarov (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- RCB: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Maestro
- LST: ST Romelu Lukaku (85 OVR)
- RST: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)
- LM: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Matias Vecion (80 OVR)
- RCM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- CDM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- MCB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
League Legend
- LST: CF Josip Ilicic (84 OVR)
- RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- RCDM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Daniel Carvajal (86 OVR)
- GK: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 30.