FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Didier Drogba SBC – Requirements and solutions
Three new Icon challenges are here.
On April 11, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released three new Icon Squad Building Challenges. FIFA players now have a chance to get three new Prime Icon Moment players: Andrea Pirlo, Sol Campbell, and a 92 OVR player item of former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba. So, what do you need to do in order to get Drogba on your squad? Let’s go over what you need to do.
How to complete Icon Didier Drogba SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete seven different lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the seven are as follows:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Blues Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Chelsea players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- Ligue 1 players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 89
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Mega Pack
Solutions
You shouldn’t need too much with the first two challenges, since the requirements are pretty simple and straight-forward. As for the other parts, here are some solution options that could help you out:
Top-notch
- ST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- LF: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RF: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- MCM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Marcos Llorente (82 OVR)
- LB: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)
- GK: TOTW GK Stefan Ortega (81 OVR)
Blues Legend
- ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)
- LM: GK Kepa (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTW LM Marcus Thuram (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)
- RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
League Finesse
- ST: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)
- LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- LCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
League Legend
- LST: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)
- RST: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- LM: TOTW LM Marcus Thuram (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- LB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- LCB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
89-Rated Squad
- LST: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)
- RST: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)
- LM: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)
- RM: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)
- RCM: CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR)
- LB: CAM Kai Havertz (85 OVR)
- LCB: CB Virgil van Dijk (83 OVR)
- RCB: GK Ederson (88 OVR)
- RB: TOTW GK Stefan Ortega (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)
In total, this SBC should cost you around 1.1M Coins. Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 30.