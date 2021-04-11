FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Didier Drogba SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 11, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released three new Icon Squad Building Challenges. FIFA players now have a chance to get three new Prime Icon Moment players: Andrea Pirlo, Sol Campbell, and a 92 OVR player item of former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba. So, what do you need to do in order to get Drogba on your squad? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete Icon Didier Drogba SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete seven different lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the seven are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Silver Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Top-notch

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Blues Legend

Starting players – 11

Chelsea players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

League Legend

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

89-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Mega Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Solutions

You shouldn’t need too much with the first two challenges, since the requirements are pretty simple and straight-forward. As for the other parts, here are some solution options that could help you out:

Top-notch

ST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) LF: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RF: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) MCM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) RCM: CM Marcos Llorente (82 OVR)

CM Marcos Llorente (82 OVR) LB: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)

LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR) LCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) RCB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) GK: TOTW GK Stefan Ortega (81 OVR)

Blues Legend

ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR) LM: GK Kepa (82 OVR)

GK Kepa (82 OVR) RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RM Pizzi (84 OVR) CAM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LCDM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) RCDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LB: TOTW LM Marcus Thuram (83 OVR)

TOTW LM Marcus Thuram (83 OVR) LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RCB: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR) RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)

RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR) GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

League Finesse

ST: TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Jonathan Ikone (82 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) RCM: CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (86 OVR) CDM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)

LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR) LCB: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)

CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR) RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RB: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

League Legend

LST: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR) RST: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR) LM: TOTW LM Marcus Thuram (83 OVR)

TOTW LM Marcus Thuram (83 OVR) RM: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) LCM: CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)

CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR) RCM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) LB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) LCB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR) RCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RB: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RM Pizzi (84 OVR) GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

LST: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)

GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR) RST: ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

ST Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR) LM: LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR)

LW Sadio Mane (90 OVR) RM: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) LCM: CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

CAM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR) RCM: CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR)

CDM N’Golo Kante (88 OVR) LB: CAM Kai Havertz (85 OVR)

CAM Kai Havertz (85 OVR) LCB: CB Virgil van Dijk (83 OVR)

CB Virgil van Dijk (83 OVR) RCB: GK Ederson (88 OVR)

GK Ederson (88 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Stefan Ortega (81 OVR)

TOTW GK Stefan Ortega (81 OVR) GK: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)

In total, this SBC should cost you around 1.1M Coins. Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 30.