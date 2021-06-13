FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Garrincha SBC – Requirements and solutions

On June 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released new Icon Moments cards into SBCs. One of the new players included is Garrincha, the two-time World Cup winning winger from Brazil. He, alongside Pele, helped make Brazil into the dominant force in world football. Now, FIFA players everywhere can get his card into their lineups. Of course, it won’t come cheap, so let’s go over the requirements for this SBC, plus potential solutions that could help you out.

How to complete Icon Garrincha SBC

To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete 14 different lineups of 11 players each. The requirements for all 14 are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry – Min. 50 Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

Staring players – 11

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Alegria do Povo

Starting players – 11

Brazil players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Gold Players Pack

84-Rated Squad

Stating players – 11

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

86-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

Team Chemistry – Min. 45

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 89

Team Chemistry – Min. 45

Reward – Mega Pack

Solutions

As you’d probably guess looking at those requirements, Garrincha is going to cost you quite a bit. Currently, the SBC is coming in at right around two million coins, which is slightly below his going price on the market. That’s quite steep, especially when you consider that Ousmane Dembele just had an SBC that cost under a million coins and is on par with this card. We’d only recommend getting Garrincha is he’s one of your favorite players. Here some solutions to help you get him into the club.

Born Legend and Rising Star

Don’t go out and buy players for these SBCs. You just need to grab some rare bronzes and silvers and toss them into an SBC. With 91 days to complete this SBC, you’ll easily get these done over time.

Top-notch

LF : ST TOTW Arkadiusz Milik (83 OVR)

: ST TOTW Arkadiusz Milik (83 OVR) ST : ST Marko Arnautovic (83 OVR)

: ST Marko Arnautovic (83 OVR) RF : RW Hulk (83 OVR)

: RW Hulk (83 OVR) CM : CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

: CM Paulinho (83 OVR) CM : CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

: CAM Oscar (83 OVR) CM : CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) LB : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : CB Pepe (83 OVR)

: CB Pepe (83 OVR) RB : RM Jesus Corona (83 OVR)

: RM Jesus Corona (83 OVR) GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (83 OVR)

Alegria do Povo

ST : CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

: CAM Oscar (83 OVR) ST : ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) CAM : GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR) CAM : CAM James Rodriguez (82 OVR)

: CAM James Rodriguez (82 OVR) CDM : CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) CDM : CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)

: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR) RB : RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)

: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

ST : CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) CAM : CAM TOTW Lars Stindl (85 OVR)

: CAM TOTW Lars Stindl (85 OVR) CAM : CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)

: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR) CAM : CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

: CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)

: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) LB : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) RB : GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

LW : LM Yannick Carrasco (82 OVR)

: LM Yannick Carrasco (82 OVR) ST : CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) RW : CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) LM : LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR)

: LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR) CM : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) CM : CAM TOTW Lars Stindl (85 OVR)

: CAM TOTW Lars Stindl (85 OVR) RM : LM Leroy Sane (85 OVR)

: LM Leroy Sane (85 OVR) CB : GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR) CB : GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) CB : CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)

: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR) GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

ST : CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) LM : LM Heung Min-Son (87 OVR)

: LM Heung Min-Son (87 OVR) CAM : CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) RM : RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)

: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR) CDM : GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) CDM : CM Jorginho (83 OVR)

: CM Jorginho (83 OVR) LB : GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) CB : CB Aymeric Laporte (87 OVR)

: CB Aymeric Laporte (87 OVR) CB : CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RB : GK Ederson (88 OVR)

: GK Ederson (88 OVR) GK: GK David de Gea (86 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) CAM : CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)

: CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR) LM : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) CM : RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

: RM Pizzi (84 OVR) CM : CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) RM : RM TOTS Cristiano Espinoza (89 OVR)

: RM TOTS Cristiano Espinoza (89 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : CDM TOTS Florian Tardieu (89 OVR)

: CDM TOTS Florian Tardieu (89 OVR) RB : RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LW : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) RW : RM TOTS Cristiano Espinoza (89 OVR)

: RM TOTS Cristiano Espinoza (89 OVR) CAM : CM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

: CM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) CM : CDM TOTS Florian Tardieu (89 OVR)

: CDM TOTS Florian Tardieu (89 OVR) CM : CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)

: CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : RM TOTS Adri Embarba (89 OVR)

: RM TOTS Adri Embarba (89 OVR) RB : GK Andre Blake (87 OVR)

: GK Andre Blake (87 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LW : RW TOTW Gaetan Laborde (84 OVR)

: RW TOTW Gaetan Laborde (84 OVR) ST : CF Paulo Dybala (88 OVR)

: CF Paulo Dybala (88 OVR) RW : RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR)

: RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR) CM : CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) CM : CM Arthur (84 OVR)

: CM Arthur (84 OVR) CM : CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB : GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR) CB : CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) CB : CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RB : GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR) GK: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

LW : ST TOTGS CONMEBOL Miguel Borja (91 OVR)

: ST TOTGS CONMEBOL Miguel Borja (91 OVR) ST : ST TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR)

: ST TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR) RW : RW TOTS Cristiano Espinoza (89 OVR)

: RW TOTS Cristiano Espinoza (89 OVR) CM : RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

: RM Pizzi (84 OVR) CM : CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)

: CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR) CDM : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) RB : GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

: GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR) GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

LM: ST TOTGS CONMEBOL Miguel Borja (91 OVR)

CM: CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)

CM: CM TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR)

RM: RM TOTS Cristiano Espinoza (89 OVR)

CDM: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RB: GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

GK: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

ST : RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) ST : ST TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR)

: ST TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR) LM : CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) CM : ST TOTGS CONMEBOL Miguel Borja (91 OVR)

: ST TOTGS CONMEBOL Miguel Borja (91 OVR) CM : CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)

: CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR) RM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LB : CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) CB : CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)

: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR) CB : CB Felipe (84 OVR)

: CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB : RM TOTS Adri Embarba (89 OVR)

: RM TOTS Adri Embarba (89 OVR) GK: GK TOTS Jan Oblak (96 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

ST : CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) LM : GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

: GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR) RM : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CDM : GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)

: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR) CDM : CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) LB : GK Aitor (83 OVR)

: GK Aitor (83 OVR) CB: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR) CB : CB TOTS Stefan de Vrij (92 OVR)

: CB TOTS Stefan de Vrij (92 OVR) RB : CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) GK: GK TOTS Jan Oblak (96 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on September 12.