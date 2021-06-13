FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Garrincha SBC – Requirements and solutions
Add the Brazilian legend to your club.
On June 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released new Icon Moments cards into SBCs. One of the new players included is Garrincha, the two-time World Cup winning winger from Brazil. He, alongside Pele, helped make Brazil into the dominant force in world football. Now, FIFA players everywhere can get his card into their lineups. Of course, it won’t come cheap, so let’s go over the requirements for this SBC, plus potential solutions that could help you out.
How to complete Icon Garrincha SBC
To complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to complete 14 different lineups of 11 players each. The requirements for all 14 are as follows:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50 Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- Staring players – 11
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
Alegria do Povo
- Starting players – 11
- Brazil players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Gold Players Pack
84-Rated Squad
- Stating players – 11
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
85-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
86-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 89
- Team Chemistry – Min. 45
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 89
- Team Chemistry – Min. 45
- Reward – Mega Pack
Solutions
As you’d probably guess looking at those requirements, Garrincha is going to cost you quite a bit. Currently, the SBC is coming in at right around two million coins, which is slightly below his going price on the market. That’s quite steep, especially when you consider that Ousmane Dembele just had an SBC that cost under a million coins and is on par with this card. We’d only recommend getting Garrincha is he’s one of your favorite players. Here some solutions to help you get him into the club.
Born Legend and Rising Star
Don’t go out and buy players for these SBCs. You just need to grab some rare bronzes and silvers and toss them into an SBC. With 91 days to complete this SBC, you’ll easily get these done over time.
Top-notch
- LF: ST TOTW Arkadiusz Milik (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Marko Arnautovic (83 OVR)
- RF: RW Hulk (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Pepe (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Jesus Corona (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (83 OVR)
Alegria do Povo
- ST: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- CAM: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM James Rodriguez (82 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)
- RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
84-Rated Squad
- ST: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM TOTW Lars Stindl (85 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Marco Reus (85 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Axel Witsel (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)
- LB: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- LW: LM Yannick Carrasco (82 OVR)
- ST: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- RW: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR)
- CM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- CM: CAM TOTW Lars Stindl (85 OVR)
- RM: LM Leroy Sane (85 OVR)
- CB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Matthias Ginter (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- ST: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Heung Min-Son (87 OVR)
- CAM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)
- CDM: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- CDM: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Aymeric Laporte (87 OVR)
- CB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Ederson (88 OVR)
- GK: GK David de Gea (86 OVR)
86-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- CM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- RM: RM TOTS Cristiano Espinoza (89 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: CDM TOTS Florian Tardieu (89 OVR)
- RB: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- LW: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- RW: RM TOTS Cristiano Espinoza (89 OVR)
- CAM: CM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM TOTS Florian Tardieu (89 OVR)
- CM: CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: RM TOTS Adri Embarba (89 OVR)
- RB: GK Andre Blake (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- LW: RW TOTW Gaetan Laborde (84 OVR)
- ST: CF Paulo Dybala (88 OVR)
- RW: RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Arthur (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
- CB: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- CB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- RB: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- LW: ST TOTGS CONMEBOL Miguel Borja (91 OVR)
- ST: ST TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR)
- RW: RW TOTS Cristiano Espinoza (89 OVR)
- CM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- CM: CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)
- CDM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
88-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- LM: ST TOTGS CONMEBOL Miguel Borja (91 OVR)
- CM: CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)
- CM: CM TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR)
- RM: RM TOTS Cristiano Espinoza (89 OVR)
- CDM: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- GK: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
89-Rated Squad
- ST: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- ST: ST TOTS Raul Ruidiaz (90 OVR)
- LM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- CM: ST TOTGS CONMEBOL Miguel Borja (91 OVR)
- CM: CAM TOTS Nicolas Lodeiro (89 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Jose Gimenez (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: RM TOTS Adri Embarba (89 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTS Jan Oblak (96 OVR)
89-Rated Squad
- ST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- LM: GK Marc Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- RM: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CDM: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
- CB: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)
- CB: CB TOTS Stefan de Vrij (92 OVR)
- RB: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTS Jan Oblak (96 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on September 12.