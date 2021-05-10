FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Raul SBC – Requirements and solutions
Relive Raul’s 2011 German goal of the year.
EA Sports hit FIFA 21 players with another set of Icon SBCs on May 9. This threesome brought a star-studded set of Prime Icon Moments cards to SBCs, including Real Madrid and Schalke star Raul. The silky smooth Spanish CAM is quite the player in real life and in FIFA 21. But how do you get him into your club? Let’s take a look at how to complete his SBC.
How to complete Icon Raul SBC
To complete Raul’s Squad Building Challenge, players will need to complete seven different segments of 11 players each. It’s quite the undertaking, but with all of the cheap fodder coming into the game with Team of the Season, you can get this done relatively quickly. Here are all of the requirements:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack
Die Knappen
- Starting players – 11
- FC Schalke 04 players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack
El Capitan
- Starting players – 11
- Real Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
National Idol
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
League Legend
- Starting players- 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
As you’d expect with all of the segments, this SBC set isn’t going to be cheap. You’re looking to spend just north of 700,000 coins to complete Raul from scratch. Technically, you can buy the same card on the market for 650,000 coins. However, you’re likely going to have tons of fodder in your club over the course of TOTS, which should bring the price down quite a bit. That said, it’s still hard to recommend Raul unless he’s one of your favorite players. Still, here are some squads to help you out if you do decide to complete this set:
Born Legend and Rising Star
Simply grab some rare bronze and silvers to complete both of these teams. The chemistry requirement is low enough that you shouldn’t have any problems completing this on the cheap.
Die Knappen
- ST: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)
- LM: LW Marcus Thuram (80 OVR)
- CM: CM Suat Serdar (78 OVR)
- CM: CM Emre Can (82 OVR)
- RM: CM Sebastian Rudy (77 OVR)
- CDM: CM TOTW Luis Romo (81 OVR)
- LB: LB Ramy Bensebaini (79 OVR)
- CB: CB Pablo Aguilar (76 OVR)
- CB: CDM Celso Ortiz (78 OVR)
- RB: RWB Pavel Kaderbek (80 OVR)
- GK: GK Guillermo Ochoa (79 OVR)
El Capitan
- ST: CF Isco (84 OVR)
- LM: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- RM: RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR)
- CDM: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR)
- RB: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szcesny (87 OVR)
National Idol
- LW: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- ST: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
- RW: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)
- CM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- CM: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)
- CM: CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- CB: CB TOTW Jonny Evans (83 OVR)
- CB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
League Finesse
- ST: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- ST: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
- LM: LM Heung-Min Son (87 OVR)
- RM: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Wilfred Ndidi (84 OVR)
- CDM: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)
- LB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Jonny Evans (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
League Legend
- ST: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- ST: ST TOTS Bafetimbi Gomis (89 OVR)
- LM: LM Heung-Min Son (87 OVR)
- CM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- CM: ST TOTS Carlos Strandberg (87 OVR)
- RM: RM Andre Carrillo (88 OVR)
- LB: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- CB: CB TOTW Jonny Evans (83 OVR)
- CB: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RB: CDM TOTS Will Hughes (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on June 27.