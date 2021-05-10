FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Raul SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports hit FIFA 21 players with another set of Icon SBCs on May 9. This threesome brought a star-studded set of Prime Icon Moments cards to SBCs, including Real Madrid and Schalke star Raul. The silky smooth Spanish CAM is quite the player in real life and in FIFA 21. But how do you get him into your club? Let’s take a look at how to complete his SBC.

How to complete Icon Raul SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete Raul’s Squad Building Challenge, players will need to complete seven different segments of 11 players each. It’s quite the undertaking, but with all of the cheap fodder coming into the game with Team of the Season, you can get this done relatively quickly. Here are all of the requirements:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Silver Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Die Knappen

Starting players – 11

FC Schalke 04 players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

El Capitan

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

National Idol

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

League Legend

Starting players- 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

As you’d expect with all of the segments, this SBC set isn’t going to be cheap. You’re looking to spend just north of 700,000 coins to complete Raul from scratch. Technically, you can buy the same card on the market for 650,000 coins. However, you’re likely going to have tons of fodder in your club over the course of TOTS, which should bring the price down quite a bit. That said, it’s still hard to recommend Raul unless he’s one of your favorite players. Still, here are some squads to help you out if you do decide to complete this set:

Born Legend and Rising Star

Simply grab some rare bronze and silvers to complete both of these teams. The chemistry requirement is low enough that you shouldn’t have any problems completing this on the cheap.

Die Knappen

ST : ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)

: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR) LM : LW Marcus Thuram (80 OVR)

: LW Marcus Thuram (80 OVR) CM : CM Suat Serdar (78 OVR)

: CM Suat Serdar (78 OVR) CM : CM Emre Can (82 OVR)

: CM Emre Can (82 OVR) RM : CM Sebastian Rudy (77 OVR)

: CM Sebastian Rudy (77 OVR) CDM : CM TOTW Luis Romo (81 OVR)

: CM TOTW Luis Romo (81 OVR) LB : LB Ramy Bensebaini (79 OVR)

: LB Ramy Bensebaini (79 OVR) CB : CB Pablo Aguilar (76 OVR)

: CB Pablo Aguilar (76 OVR) CB : CDM Celso Ortiz (78 OVR)

: CDM Celso Ortiz (78 OVR) RB : RWB Pavel Kaderbek (80 OVR)

: RWB Pavel Kaderbek (80 OVR) GK: GK Guillermo Ochoa (79 OVR)

El Capitan

ST : CF Isco (84 OVR)

: CF Isco (84 OVR) LM : CM Koke (85 OVR)

: CM Koke (85 OVR) RM : RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR)

: RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR) CAM : CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR)

: CAM Luis Alberto (85 OVR) CDM : GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR) CDM : CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)

: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR) CB : CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR)

: CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR) RB : CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

: CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szcesny (87 OVR)

National Idol

LW : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) ST : GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR) RW : RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) CM : RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

: RM Pizzi (84 OVR) CM : CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR) CM : CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)

: CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : CB TOTW Jonny Evans (83 OVR)

: CB TOTW Jonny Evans (83 OVR) CB: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) RB : RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)

: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

League Finesse

ST : GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) ST : GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR) LM : LM Heung-Min Son (87 OVR)

: LM Heung-Min Son (87 OVR) RM : RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR)

: RM Jadon Sancho (87 OVR) CDM : CDM Wilfred Ndidi (84 OVR)

: CDM Wilfred Ndidi (84 OVR) CDM : GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)

: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR) LB : LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR)

: LB Lucas Digne (84 OVR) CB : CB Jonny Evans (83 OVR)

: CB Jonny Evans (83 OVR) CB : GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR) RB : RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

: RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR) GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

League Legend

ST : GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) ST : ST TOTS Bafetimbi Gomis (89 OVR)

: ST TOTS Bafetimbi Gomis (89 OVR) LM : LM Heung-Min Son (87 OVR)

: LM Heung-Min Son (87 OVR) CM : CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) CM : ST TOTS Carlos Strandberg (87 OVR)

: ST TOTS Carlos Strandberg (87 OVR) RM : RM Andre Carrillo (88 OVR)

: RM Andre Carrillo (88 OVR) LB : RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

: RM Pizzi (84 OVR) CB : CB TOTW Jonny Evans (83 OVR)

: CB TOTW Jonny Evans (83 OVR) CB : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RB : CDM TOTS Will Hughes (88 OVR)

: CDM TOTS Will Hughes (88 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on June 27.