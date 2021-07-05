FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Samuel Eto’o SBC – Requirements and solutions
Get Cameroon’s all-time leading scorer into your club.
On July 4, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team introduced a few new Icon Moments cards into SBCs. Included in the set is Samuel Eto’o, widely regarded as one of the best players to ever come out of Africa. The star striker is one of the new Icons EA added to the game with FIFA 21 and is one of the better scorers in the game. So, how do you get him into your team? Let’s look at the SBC requirements.
How to complete Icon Samuel Eto’o SBC
To complete this challenge, players need to complete eight different segments of 11 players each. The requirements for all eight are as follows:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Small Silver Players
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack
Nerazzurri
- Starting players – 11
- Chelsea players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack
Blaugrana
- Starting players – 11
- FC Barcelona players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
The Blues
- Starting players – 11
- Chelsea players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team Overall – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Gold Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A TIM players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 45
- Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 88
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
- Reward – Mega Pack
Solutions
Eto’o isn’t a cheap SBC when compared to several you’ll see throughout the year; however, his price seems fair. Currently, he’s coming in at right around 900,000 coins, which is about 300,000 coins less than his card would cost on the market. That’s a decent deal, especially with all the fodder players have from ongoing promos. Here are some solutions to help you out.
Born Legend and Rising Star
Don’t go out and buy players for these SBCs. You just need to grab some rare bronzes and silvers and toss them into an SBC. With 76 days to complete this SBC, you’ll easily get these done over time.
Nerazzurri
- ST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- CM: CDM Marten de Roon (81 OVR)
- RM: RM Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Matias Vecino (80 OVR)
- LB: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)
- CB: GK Alessio Cragno (81 OVR)
- CB: CB Simon Kjaer (88 OVR)
- RB: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Blaugrana
- LW: LW Ousmane Dembele (83 OVR)
- ST: LF Oyarzabal (84 OVR)
- RW: RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Jose Campana (80 OVR)
- CM: CM Mikel Merino (80 OVR)
- CM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Pacheco (82 OVR)
- RB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)
The Blues
- ST: ST Duban Zapata (83 OVR)
- CAM: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- LB: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)
- CB: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- CB: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (88 OVR)
- RB: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)
League Finesse
- LW: ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR)
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- CM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (86 OVR)
- CM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)
- CB: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- CB: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)
- GK: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- LW: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)
- ST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- CM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)
- CB: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- ST: CF Joao Felix (81 OVR)
- LM: LM Summer Stars Angel Romero (91 OVR)
- CM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- CM: GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- LB: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Summer Stars Andreas Christensen (93 OVR)
- CB: GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)
- RB: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
- GK: GK Kepa (82 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on September 19.