FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Samuel Eto’o SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 4, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team introduced a few new Icon Moments cards into SBCs. Included in the set is Samuel Eto’o, widely regarded as one of the best players to ever come out of Africa. The star striker is one of the new Icons EA added to the game with FIFA 21 and is one of the better scorers in the game. So, how do you get him into your team? Let’s look at the SBC requirements.

How to complete Icon Samuel Eto’o SBC

To complete this challenge, players need to complete eight different segments of 11 players each. The requirements for all eight are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Small Silver Players

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack

Nerazzurri

Starting players – 11

Chelsea players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

Blaugrana

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

The Blues

Starting players – 11

Chelsea players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team Overall – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Gold Pack

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A TIM players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 45

Reward – Rare Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 88

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Reward – Mega Pack

Solutions

Eto’o isn’t a cheap SBC when compared to several you’ll see throughout the year; however, his price seems fair. Currently, he’s coming in at right around 900,000 coins, which is about 300,000 coins less than his card would cost on the market. That’s a decent deal, especially with all the fodder players have from ongoing promos. Here are some solutions to help you out.

Born Legend and Rising Star

Don’t go out and buy players for these SBCs. You just need to grab some rare bronzes and silvers and toss them into an SBC. With 76 days to complete this SBC, you’ll easily get these done over time.

Nerazzurri

ST : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) LM : LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)

: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR) CM : CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) CM : CDM Marten de Roon (81 OVR)

: CDM Marten de Roon (81 OVR) RM : RM Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR)

: RM Manuel Lazzari (81 OVR) CDM : CDM Matias Vecino (80 OVR)

: CDM Matias Vecino (80 OVR) LB : LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)

: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR) CB : GK Alessio Cragno (81 OVR)

: GK Alessio Cragno (81 OVR) CB : CB Simon Kjaer (88 OVR)

: CB Simon Kjaer (88 OVR) RB : GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)

: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Blaugrana

LW : LW Ousmane Dembele (83 OVR)

: LW Ousmane Dembele (83 OVR) ST : LF Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

: LF Oyarzabal (84 OVR) RW : RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR)

: RM Jose Callejon (84 OVR) CM : CM Jose Campana (80 OVR)

: CM Jose Campana (80 OVR) CM : CM Mikel Merino (80 OVR)

: CM Mikel Merino (80 OVR) CM : CM Fabian (82 OVR)

: CM Fabian (82 OVR) LB : LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)

: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR) CB : GK Aitor (83 OVR)

: GK Aitor (83 OVR) CB : GK Pacheco (82 OVR)

: GK Pacheco (82 OVR) RB : CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)

The Blues

ST : ST Duban Zapata (83 OVR)

: ST Duban Zapata (83 OVR) CAM : ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) LM : LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)

: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR) RM : RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) CDM : CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) CDM : CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) LB : CM Jorginho (83 OVR)

: CM Jorginho (83 OVR) CB : RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) CB : CB Kalidou Koulibaly (88 OVR)

: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (88 OVR) RB : GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) GK: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)

League Finesse

LW : ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR)

: ST Arkadiusz Milik (81 OVR) ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) RW : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LM : CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) CM : CAM Alejandro Gomez (86 OVR)

: CAM Alejandro Gomez (86 OVR) CM : CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) RM : RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) CB : GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)

: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR) CB : CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) CB : GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)

: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR) GK: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)

Serie A TIM

LW : GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)

: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR) ST : CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) RW : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CM : CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) CM : CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) LB : GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)

: GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR) CB : LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) CB : GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR)

: GK Lukas Hradecky (83 OVR) RB : GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR)

: GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

Premier League

ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) ST : CF Joao Felix (81 OVR)

: CF Joao Felix (81 OVR) LM : LM Summer Stars Angel Romero (91 OVR)

: LM Summer Stars Angel Romero (91 OVR) CM : CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) CM : GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)

: GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR) RM : RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

: RM Pizzi (84 OVR) LB : GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR)

: GK Gianluigi Buffon (82 OVR) CB : CB Summer Stars Andreas Christensen (93 OVR)

: CB Summer Stars Andreas Christensen (93 OVR) CB : GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR)

: GK Summer Stars Claudio Bravo (92 OVR) RB : GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR) GK: GK Kepa (82 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on September 19.