FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Xavi SBC – Requirements and solutions
Get the Spanish midfield maestro into your club.
On June 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released new Icon Moments cards into SBCs. Among the releases is one of Spain’s greatest players in Xavi. The midfield wizard terrorized opponents at both the club and national level, and now he can do the same for your FIFA 21 team. Let’s go over the requirements for the SBC, plus potential solutions that could help you out.
How to complete Icon Xavi SBC
To finish this challenge, players will need to complete eight different lineups of 11 players. The requirements for all eight are as follows:
Born Legend
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry Min. 50
- Reward – Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- Starting players – 11
- Rare players – Exactly 11
- Player Quality – Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack
Top-notch
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 81
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Mixed Players Pack
The Puppet Master
- Starting players – 11
- FC Barcelona players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 82
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack
National Idol
- Starting players – 11
- Spain players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
League Finesse
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
85-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 87
- Team Chemistry – Min. 55
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Solutions
While Xavi is one of the best players to ever grace the world’s game, his FIFA card doesn’t have quite as much presence. Unfortunately, his style of play doesn’t really fit the game’s meta, making him a relatively cheap to pick up on the market. With that said, this SBC isn’t prohibitively expensive if he’s one of your favorite players, but you can likely find more success with other players. Here are some solutions if you do decide to complete it.
Born Legend and Rising Star
Don’t go out and buy players for these SBCs. You just need to grab some rare bronzes and silvers and toss them into an SBC. With 91 days to complete this SBC, you’ll easily get these done over time.
Top-notch
- LF: GK Coen Casteels (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR)
- RF: ST Florian Niederlechner (78 OVR)
- CM: CM Javi Martinez (81 OVR)
- CM: CAM Max Kruse (81 OVR)
- CM: CAM TOTW Stevan Jovetic (81 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)
- CB: CB Omer Toprak (76 OVR)
- CB: RB Djibril Sidibe (78 OVR)
- RB: RB Ruben Aguilar (78 OVR)
- GK: GK Jifi Pavlenka (82 OVR)
The Puppet Master
- LW: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)
- ST: ST Paco Alcacer (81 OVR)
- RW: RW Lucas Ocampos (82 OVR)
- CM: GK Pacheco (82 OVR)
- CM: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)
- CDM: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Sergio Escudero (80 OVR)
- CB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- CB: GK Rulli (82 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTW Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR)
National Idol
- ST: GK Rulli (82 OVR)
- CAM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- CM: CM Canales (82 OVR)
- RM: RW Lucas Ocampos (82 OVR)
- LB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: GK TOTW Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR)
- CB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
League Finesse
- ST: ST TOTW Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)
- RM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fernando (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- LB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- CB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- ST: ST TOTW Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- CM: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)
- RM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Fernando (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: ST TOTGS CONMEBOL Miguel Borja (91 OVR)
- CB: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)
- RB: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
87-Rated Squad
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- ST: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- CM: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)
- RM: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)
- RB: CB TOTS Sebastian Coates (89 OVR)
- GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN . This challenge expires on September 12.