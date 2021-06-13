FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Xavi SBC – Requirements and solutions

On June 13, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released new Icon Moments cards into SBCs. Among the releases is one of Spain’s greatest players in Xavi. The midfield wizard terrorized opponents at both the club and national level, and now he can do the same for your FIFA 21 team. Let’s go over the requirements for the SBC, plus potential solutions that could help you out.

How to complete Icon Xavi SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To finish this challenge, players will need to complete eight different lineups of 11 players. The requirements for all eight are as follows:

Born Legend

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry Min. 50

Reward – Small Silver Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rising Star

Starting players – 11

Rare players – Exactly 11

Player Quality – Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Jumbo Silver Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Top-notch

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Puppet Master

Starting players – 11

FC Barcelona players – Min. 1

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

National Idol

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

League Finesse

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team of the Week, Team of the Season, or FUT Champions players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Team Chemistry – Min. 55

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

While Xavi is one of the best players to ever grace the world’s game, his FIFA card doesn’t have quite as much presence. Unfortunately, his style of play doesn’t really fit the game’s meta, making him a relatively cheap to pick up on the market. With that said, this SBC isn’t prohibitively expensive if he’s one of your favorite players, but you can likely find more success with other players. Here are some solutions if you do decide to complete it.

Born Legend and Rising Star

Don’t go out and buy players for these SBCs. You just need to grab some rare bronzes and silvers and toss them into an SBC. With 91 days to complete this SBC, you’ll easily get these done over time.

Top-notch

LF : GK Coen Casteels (83 OVR)

: GK Coen Casteels (83 OVR) ST : ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR)

: ST Wout Weghorst (81 OVR) RF : ST Florian Niederlechner (78 OVR)

: ST Florian Niederlechner (78 OVR) CM : CM Javi Martinez (81 OVR)

: CM Javi Martinez (81 OVR) CM : CAM Max Kruse (81 OVR)

: CAM Max Kruse (81 OVR) CM : CAM TOTW Stevan Jovetic (81 OVR)

: CAM TOTW Stevan Jovetic (81 OVR) LB : LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)

: LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR) CB : CB Omer Toprak (76 OVR)

: CB Omer Toprak (76 OVR) CB : RB Djibril Sidibe (78 OVR)

: RB Djibril Sidibe (78 OVR) RB : RB Ruben Aguilar (78 OVR)

: RB Ruben Aguilar (78 OVR) GK: GK Jifi Pavlenka (82 OVR)

The Puppet Master

LW : LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)

: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR) ST : ST Paco Alcacer (81 OVR)

: ST Paco Alcacer (81 OVR) RW : RW Lucas Ocampos (82 OVR)

: RW Lucas Ocampos (82 OVR) CM : GK Pacheco (82 OVR)

: GK Pacheco (82 OVR) CM : RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)

: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR) CDM : GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)

: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR) LB : LB Sergio Escudero (80 OVR)

: LB Sergio Escudero (80 OVR) CB : CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) CB : GK Rulli (82 OVR)

: GK Rulli (82 OVR) RB : RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)

: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR) GK: GK TOTW Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR)

National Idol

ST : GK Rulli (82 OVR)

: GK Rulli (82 OVR) CAM : CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LM : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) CM : CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) CM : CM Canales (82 OVR)

: CM Canales (82 OVR) RM : RW Lucas Ocampos (82 OVR)

: RW Lucas Ocampos (82 OVR) LB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : GK TOTW Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR)

: GK TOTW Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR) CB : LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) RB : RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)

: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)

League Finesse

ST : ST TOTW Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)

: ST TOTW Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR) LM : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) CAM : CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)

: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR) RM : GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Fernando (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (83 OVR) CDM : CM Koke (85 OVR)

: CM Koke (85 OVR) LB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) CB : LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)

: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR) RB : RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)

: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

ST : ST TOTW Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)

: ST TOTW Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR) LM : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) CM : GK Lopes (83 OVR)

: GK Lopes (83 OVR) CM : CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)

: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR) RM : GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) CDM : CDM Fernando (83 OVR)

: CDM Fernando (83 OVR) LB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : ST TOTGS CONMEBOL Miguel Borja (91 OVR)

: ST TOTGS CONMEBOL Miguel Borja (91 OVR) CB : LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR)

: LB Jose Gaya (83 OVR) RB : RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR)

: RB Sergi Roberto (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor (83 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) ST : CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) LM : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) CM : CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) CM : GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR)

: GK Thibault Courtois (89 OVR) RM : RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)

: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR)

: CB Sergio Ramos (89 OVR) RB : CB TOTS Sebastian Coates (89 OVR)

: CB TOTS Sebastian Coates (89 OVR) GK: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN . This challenge expires on September 12.