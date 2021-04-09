FIFA 21: How to complete LaLiga League Player II Marco Asensio Objectives challenge

On April 9, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a brand new season-based Objectives challenge. For this one, FIFA players can complete a number of objectives in order to acquire an 88 OVR player item of Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio. So, what are the objectives for this challenge? Let’s go over what you need to do.

To fully complete this challenge, FIFA users will need to fulfill five separate objectives. All of these challenges must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

The five objectives for this challenge are as follows:

LaLiga Wins – Win 15 matches using only LaLiga players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP)

– Win 15 matches using only LaLiga players in the Starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP) Scoring Prowess – Score 30 goals using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP)

– Score 30 goals using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP) Assist Kings – Assist 20 goals using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP)

– Assist 20 goals using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack and 250 XP) LaLiga Range – Score an Outside of the Box goal using LaLiga players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 250 XP)

– Score an Outside of the Box goal using LaLiga players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 250 XP) Finesse Touch – Score a Finesse goal using LaLiga players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 250 XP)

Players who complete all five will receive 300 XP and the 88 OVR player item of Marco Asensio.

Keep in mind that all of these must be completed in the Managerial Masterpiece, so team-building skills will be very important. There’s a 79 OVR cap on each team, so make sure that your squad meets that requirements. Also, you’ll need to stack the lineup with LaLiga players.

If you’re looking for lineup ideas, here’s one that might work for you:

Team Formation – 4-3-3

Team Overall – 79 OVR

Coach – Zidane