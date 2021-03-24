FIFA 21: How to complete MLS Squad Foundations II Milestones challenge

Back in November, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a set of MLS Squad Foundations challenges, and three new MLS cards were made available. In late March, the FIFA team released a second set of MLS objectives, and three more cards are up for grabs. So, how do you get your hands on these new items? Let’s go over what you need to do in order to complete this Milestones challenge.

How to complete MLS Squad Foundations II Milestones challenge

In order to complete this Milestones challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four separate objectives. All of these objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

The four objectives are as follows:

Fine Finisher – Score 12 Finesse goals using MLS players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with 11 MLS players in your starting squad (Reward is an 84 OVR Squad Foundations RB Auro player item)

– Score 12 Finesse goals using MLS players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with 11 MLS players in your starting squad (Reward is an 84 OVR Squad Foundations RB Auro player item) Assistance Required – Assist six goals with Crosses using MLS players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with 11 MLS players in your starting squad (Reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player pack)

– Assist six goals with Crosses using MLS players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with 11 MLS players in your starting squad (Reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player pack) Playing Time – Play 18 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with 11 MLS players in your starting lineup (Reward is an 85 OVR Squad Foundations LW Joseph-Claude Gyau player item)

– Play 18 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with 11 MLS players in your starting lineup (Reward is an 85 OVR Squad Foundations LW Joseph-Claude Gyau player item) Winning Streak – Win eight matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with 11 MLS players in your starting squad (Reward is 75+ Rated Rare Player pack)

Screenshot from Gamepur

The reward for completing all four Milestone objectives is an 86 OVR player card of Impact Montreal CDM Victor Wanyama.

This challenge requires players to construct a 77 OVR team full of MLS players. So, you could use some of the Gold Rare players that are floating around in FUT, including Gonzalo Higuain and Carlos Vela. However, be mindful of how many high-rated cards are in your team, or otherwise you won’t be able to meet the maximum overall limit.

Additionally, you could also use some of the other cards from the first Squad Foundations challenge, or even other IF MLS cards that have been released throughout the year. One such example is Atlanta United winger Jurgen Damm, who received a special FUT Freeze card back in December.

