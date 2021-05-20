FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Burak Yilmaz SBC – Requirements and solutions

Three of the four April Player of the Month awards have been given out already, and on May 20, the final one was handed out. LOSC striker Burak Yilmaz took home the award for the Ligue 1, and in commemoration of the occasion, a new 87 OVR player item is now available in FUT. FIFA 21 players can now obtain this card through a new Squad Building Challenge, and here’s how you can complete it.

How to complete POTM Burak Yilmaz SBC

In order to complete the Burak Yilmaz Player of the Month challenge, FIFA players will only need to complete one lineup. This lineup, which is set to the 4-2-4 formation, must meet the following requirements.

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 81

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Solutions

Regardless of form, 87 OVR cards aren’t expensive at this point of this game. That remains true with this SBC, as even though one inform card is required, the whole SBC should only cost around 30,000 Coins. If you’re looking for solutions with the Yilmaz challenge, here’s a set that could help you out:

LST: ST Richarlison (81 OVR)

ST Richarlison (81 OVR) RST: ST Vinicius (79 OVR)

ST Vinicius (79 OVR) LW: LW Everton Sousa (81 OVR)

LW Everton Sousa (81 OVR) RW: RM Rapinha (81 OVR)

RM Rapinha (81 OVR) LCM: CM Joao Mario (80 OVR)

CM Joao Mario (80 OVR) RCM: CAM James Rodriguez (81 OVR)

CAM James Rodriguez (81 OVR) LB: LB Fabio Coentrao (78 OVR)

LB Fabio Coentrao (78 OVR) LCB: CB Jose Fonte (78 OVR)

CB Jose Fonte (78 OVR) RCB: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)

CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Jose Sa (81 OVR)

TOTW GK Jose Sa (81 OVR) GK: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 17.