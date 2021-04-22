FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Keylor Navas SBC – Requirements and solutions

The final March Player of the Month awarded was handed out on April 22, with this one being for the Ligue 1. PSG’s star netminder Keylor Navas took home the award, and a new 91 OVR Player of the Month card can now be obtained in FIFA 21 via a Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you get your hands on the POTM Navas card? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to complete POTM Keylor Navas SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

To complete the Navas SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate squads of 11 players. The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:

Paris Saint-Germain

Starting players – 11

PSG players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Ligue 1

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Solutions

Goalkeeper Squad Building Challenges are typically cheaper than ones for attackers, defenders, and midfielders. And based off of the requirements for the Navas one, this rule is still applicable. If you’re in need of solutions, here are a few that could help you out:

Paris Saint-Germain

ST: CF Joao Felix (81 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (81 OVR) LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)

LM Rafa (83 OVR) RM: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) LCDM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) RCDM: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)

CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR) CAM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RCB: CB Pepe (81 OVR)

CB Pepe (81 OVR) RB: RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR)

RM Jesus Corona (84 OVR) GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (82 OVR)

Ligue 1

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM: RW Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RW Edin Visca (83 OVR) LCM: CM Saul (84 OVR)

CM Saul (84 OVR) RCM: CM Frenkie de Jong (85 OVR)

CM Frenkie de Jong (85 OVR) CAM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 22.