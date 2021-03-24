FIFA 21: How to complete RTTF Darwin Machis SBC – Requirements and solutions

With the Europa League championship reaching the Round of Eight, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released a brand new RTTF Squad Building Challenge on March 24. A new 87 OVR player item of Granada CF midfielder Darwin Machis can now be obtained via a special SBC, and here’s how you can complete it.

How to complete RTTF Darwin Machis SBC

In order to complete the Darwin Machis Squad Building Challenge, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the two lineups are as follows:

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

84-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solutions

La Liga

LST: Roma FC ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

Roma FC ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) RST: Inter ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

Inter ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) CAM: Roma FC GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

Roma FC GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) LCM: RB Leipzig CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR)

RB Leipzig CM Marcel Sabitzer (83 OVR) MCM: Bayern Munich CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR)

Bayern Munich CDM Javi Martinez (81 OVR) RCM: FC Barcelona CAM Coutinho (83 OVR)

FC Barcelona CAM Coutinho (83 OVR) LB: RB Leipzig LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR)

RB Leipzig LB Marcel Halstenberg (82 OVR) LCB: M’gladbach CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR)

M’gladbach CDM Denis Zakaria (83 OVR) RCB: Bayern Munich CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

Bayern Munich CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) RB: Leverkusen RB Lars Bender (82 OVR)

Leverkusen RB Lars Bender (82 OVR) GK: Dortmund GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

ST: Roma FC ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

Roma FC ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: Inter RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

Inter RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) RM: Basaksehir RW Edin Visca (83 OVR)

Basaksehir RW Edin Visca (83 OVR) LCM: Roma FC GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

Roma FC GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) CDM: Lazio CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

Lazio CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) RCM: Piemonte Calcio CM Arthur (84 OVR)

Piemonte Calcio CM Arthur (84 OVR) LB: Lazio GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Lazio GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) LCB: Cagliari CB Diego Godin (85 OVR)

Cagliari CB Diego Godin (85 OVR) RCB: Napoli CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

Napoli CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) RB: Torino GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

Torino GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR) GK: AC Milan GK Gianluigi Donnaruma (85 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on March 31.

