FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Rodrygo vs Luuk de Jong SBC –Requirements and solutions
A Showdown between two La Liga titans.
On May 7, EA Sports added a new set of Showdown SBCs to FIFA 21. This time, the matchup is between Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Sevilla’s Luuk de Jong. Depending on how the real-life game goes on May 9, one or both of the players will get an upgrade. So, if one team pulls out a win, the respective player will get a +2 boost, but if the game ends in a tie both players get a +1 to their OVR. It’s one of the more exciting SBC sets EA does. Below, you’ll find what you need to do to unlock both cards.
To fully complete both SBCs, players need to complete four separate lineups of 11 players each. Two of these are for the 89 OVR Rodrygo, and two are for the 90 OVR Luuk de Jong.
Here are the requirements for the Rodrygo SBC:
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
- Starting players – 11
- Real Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
La Liga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
And here are Luuk de Jong’s requirements:
Sevilla FC
- Starting players – 11
- Sevilla FC players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack
La Liga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Currently, Luuk de Jong’s card is coming in at right around 130,000 coins, while Rodrygo is a bit more expensive at 175,000 coins. Neither player is going to knock your socks off, but with tons of fodder available on the cheap during Team of the Season, you can complete them relatively easily. If you need some help with your lineups, here are a few squads for both players:
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
- LW: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Allan (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcelo (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- CB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- RB: CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
La Liga
- ST: ST Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR)
- CAM: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)
- CAM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)
- CDM: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- CB: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
- CB: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)
- GK: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)
Luuk de Jong
Sevilla FC
- LW: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
- ST: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)
- RW: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Saul (84 OVR)
- CM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- CB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RB: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)
- GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
La Liga
- ST: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)
- LM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- CM: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)
- CM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Alex Sandro (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- CB: GK Aitor (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- GK: GK TOTW Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on May 9.