FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Rodrygo vs Luuk de Jong SBC –Requirements and solutions

On May 7, EA Sports added a new set of Showdown SBCs to FIFA 21. This time, the matchup is between Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Sevilla’s Luuk de Jong. Depending on how the real-life game goes on May 9, one or both of the players will get an upgrade. So, if one team pulls out a win, the respective player will get a +2 boost, but if the game ends in a tie both players get a +1 to their OVR. It’s one of the more exciting SBC sets EA does. Below, you’ll find what you need to do to unlock both cards.

To fully complete both SBCs, players need to complete four separate lineups of 11 players each. Two of these are for the 89 OVR Rodrygo, and two are for the 90 OVR Luuk de Jong.

Here are the requirements for the Rodrygo SBC:

Rodrygo

Screenshot by Gampur

Real Madrid

Starting players – 11

Real Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gampur

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gampur

And here are Luuk de Jong’s requirements:

Screenshot by Gampur

Sevilla FC

Starting players – 11

Sevilla FC players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Jumbo Gold Pack

Screenshot by Gampur

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga Santander players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gampur

Solutions

Currently, Luuk de Jong’s card is coming in at right around 130,000 coins, while Rodrygo is a bit more expensive at 175,000 coins. Neither player is going to knock your socks off, but with tons of fodder available on the cheap during Team of the Season, you can complete them relatively easily. If you need some help with your lineups, here are a few squads for both players:

Rodrygo

Real Madrid

LW : GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) ST : ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) RW : RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)

: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR) CM : CM Allan (83 OVR)

: CM Allan (83 OVR) CM : CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) CDM : CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) LB : LB Marcelo (83 OVR)

: LB Marcelo (83 OVR) CB : CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) CB : GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) RB: CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)

CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

La Liga

ST : ST Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR)

: ST Antoine Griezmann (87 OVR) CAM : CM Koke (85 OVR)

: CM Koke (85 OVR) CAM : CAM Isco (84 OVR)

: CAM Isco (84 OVR) CAM : CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) CDM : CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR)

: CDM Sergio Busquets (87 OVR) CDM : GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) LB : LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) CB : GK Aitor (83 OVR)

: GK Aitor (83 OVR) CB: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)

RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR) RB : GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR)

: GK Keylor Navas (87 OVR) GK: GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

Luuk de Jong

Sevilla FC

LW : GK Aitor (83 OVR)

: GK Aitor (83 OVR) ST : ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR)

: ST Raul Jimenez (84 OVR) RW : RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)

: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR) CM : CM Saul (84 OVR)

: CM Saul (84 OVR) CM : CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) CM : CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) LB : LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) CB : GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) CB : CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RB : RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR)

: RB Ricardo Pereira (85 OVR) GK: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

La Liga

ST : CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR)

: CF Roberto Firmino (87 OVR) LM : CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) CM : CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

: CAM Oscar (83 OVR) CM : CDM Fabinho (87 OVR)

: CDM Fabinho (87 OVR) CM : CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) RM : RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR)

: RW Gareth Bale (83 OVR) LB : LB Alex Sandro (85 OVR)

: LB Alex Sandro (85 OVR) CB : CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) CB : GK Aitor (83 OVR)

: GK Aitor (83 OVR) RB : GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) GK: GK TOTW Andrea Consigli (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on May 9.