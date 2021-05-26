FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Timo Werner SBC – Requirements and solutions
The UCF final is coming up.
The UEFA Champions League final is set for May 29, as two English superpowers will go to war and decide which one will take home the crown. In commemoration of the UCL final, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new Showdown Squad Building Challenges: one for Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, and the other for Chelsea striker Timo Werner. So, what do you need to do in order to get this 91 OVR card? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions for this challenge.
How to complete Showdown Timo Werner SBC
In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to fill out three lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for the three lineups are as follows:
Chelsea
- Starting players – 11
- Chelsea players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Germany players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
Chelsea
- ST: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- LF: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)
- RF: GK Kepa (82 OVR)
- LM: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- RM: RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)
- RCM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)
- LCB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)
- MCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)
- RCB: CB Lucas Hernandez (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
National Duty
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)
- LCDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- RCB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
Premier League
- LST: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- RST: TOTS ST Haris Seferovic (89 OVR)
- LM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- LCDM: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- RCDM: TOTS CM Sergio Oliveira (89 OVR)
- LB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- LCB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
- RCB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- RB: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR0
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 29.