FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Timo Werner SBC – Requirements and solutions

The UEFA Champions League final is set for May 29, as two English superpowers will go to war and decide which one will take home the crown. In commemoration of the UCL final, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new Showdown Squad Building Challenges: one for Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, and the other for Chelsea striker Timo Werner. So, what do you need to do in order to get this 91 OVR card? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions for this challenge.

How to complete Showdown Timo Werner SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to complete this challenge, FIFA players will need to fill out three lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for the three lineups are as follows:

Chelsea

Starting players – 11

Chelsea players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Germany players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Chelsea

ST: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) LF: LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR)

LM Thorgan Hazard (83 OVR) RF: GK Kepa (82 OVR)

GK Kepa (82 OVR) LM: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) RM: RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR)

RM Xherdan Shaqiri (81 OVR) LCM: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) RCM: CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR)

CAM Martin Odegaard (83 OVR) LCB: GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR) MCB: CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR)

CB Jerome Boateng (82 OVR) RCB: CB Lucas Hernandez (82 OVR)

CB Lucas Hernandez (82 OVR) GK: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

National Duty

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) CAM: CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR)

CM Miralem Pjanic (85 OVR) LCDM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RCDM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) RCB: GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR)

GK Martin Dubravka (83 OVR) RB: TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR)

TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR) GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

Premier League

LST: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) RST: TOTS ST Haris Seferovic (89 OVR)

TOTS ST Haris Seferovic (89 OVR) LM: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RM Pizzi (84 OVR) LCDM: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) RCDM: TOTS CM Sergio Oliveira (89 OVR)

TOTS CM Sergio Oliveira (89 OVR) LB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) LCB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR) RCB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) RB: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) GK: GK Manuel Neuer (89 OVR0

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 29.