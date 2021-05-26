FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Kyle Walker SBC – Requirements and solutions
The UCL final is coming up.
The UEFA Champions League final is set for May 29, as two English superpowers will go to war and decide which one will take home the crown. In commemoration of the UCL final, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new Showdown Squad Building Challenges: one for Chelsea’s Timo Werner, and the other for Manchester City back Kyle Walker. So, what do you need to do in order to get this 90 OVR card? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions for this challenge.
How to complete Showdown Kyle Walker SBC
Much like with the Werner SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for the three parts are as follows:
Manchester City
- Starting players – 11
- Manchester City players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- England players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 40
- Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solutions
Manchester City
- ST: ST Paco Alcacer (81 OVR)
- LW: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- RW: RM Ferran Torres (81 OVR)
- LCM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- CDM: GK Neto (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RB: LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR)
- GK: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)
National Duty
- LST: ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR)
- RST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- CAM: TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)
- RB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)
Premier League
- ST: TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)
- LF: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)
- RF: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR)
- MCM: GK Mike Maignan (82 OVR)
- RCM: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)
- LB: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)
- LCB: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- RCB: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
- RB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)
- GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 29.