FIFA 21: How to complete Showdown Kyle Walker SBC – Requirements and solutions

The UEFA Champions League final is set for May 29, as two English superpowers will go to war and decide which one will take home the crown. In commemoration of the UCL final, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new Showdown Squad Building Challenges: one for Chelsea’s Timo Werner, and the other for Manchester City back Kyle Walker. So, what do you need to do in order to get this 90 OVR card? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions for this challenge.

How to complete Showdown Kyle Walker SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Much like with the Werner SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for the three parts are as follows:

Manchester City

Starting players – 11

Manchester City players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Premium Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

National Duty

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 40

Reward – Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Manchester City

ST: ST Paco Alcacer (81 OVR)

ST Paco Alcacer (81 OVR) LW: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) RW: RM Ferran Torres (81 OVR)

RM Ferran Torres (81 OVR) LCM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)

CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR) RCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) CDM: GK Neto (82 OVR)

GK Neto (82 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) RCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RB: LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR)

LM Goncalo Guedes (81 OVR) GK: GK Tomas Vaclik (82 OVR)

National Duty

LST: ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (85 OVR) RST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) CAM: TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR)

TOTW CAM Lucas Zelarayan (84 OVR) LCM: CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR)

CDM Idrissa Gueye (84 OVR) RCM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) LB: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) LCB: CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR)

CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR) RCB: CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR) RB: RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR)

RB Azpilicueta (84 OVR) GK: GK Bernd Leno (85 OVR)

Premier League

ST: TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR)

TOTW ST Ludovic Ajorque (87 OVR) LF: GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR)

GK Steve Mandanda (83 OVR) RF: RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR)

RW Angel di Maria (87 OVR) LCM: CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR)

CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR) MCM: GK Mike Maignan (82 OVR)

GK Mike Maignan (82 OVR) RCM: LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR)

LM Raphael Guerreiro (84 OVR) LB: GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (82 OVR) LCB: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) RCB: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

GK Roman Burki (84 OVR) RB: GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (84 OVR) GK: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 29.