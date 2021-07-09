FIFA 21: How to complete Summer Stars Yerry Mina Objectives challenge

On July 9, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off Week 2 of the Festival of FUTball (FOF) Summer Stars promo. And to start off the second week of the promo, a new Objectives challenge was added to FUT. A 95 OVR Summer Stars Player card of Everton back Yerry Mina is now available, and here’s what you need to do in order to get it.

How to complete Summer Stars Yerry Mina Objectives challenge

FIFA players will need to complete four different objectives for this challenge, all of which must be done in Squad Battles or Rivals. The four objectives are as follows:

Double Delight – Assist and score using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Assist and score using players with min. 4* Weak Foot in four separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Wise Weak Foot – Score 15 goals in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP)

– Score 15 goals in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are 75+ Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Fabulous Finishing – Score a Finesse goal in seven separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP)

– Score a Finesse goal in seven separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) (rewards are Premium Gold Pack and 300 XP) Through Talent – Assist using a Through Ball in 10 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using defenders (rewards are Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players who finish all four will receive 300 XP towards Season 7, and the 95 OVR Mina card. If you plan on getting this card, make sure to add some finishers to your Squad Battles team who have the Weak Foot rating necessary to complete the Double Delight objective.

This challenge will expire on July 16.