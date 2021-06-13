FIFA 21: How to complete the Uruguay Nation Jose Gimenez SBC – Requirements and solutions
Representing the country of Uruguay.
As part of the FIFA 21 Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory program, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 released a special SBC on June 13. A new Uruguay Nation player item, featuring Atletico de Madrid back Jose Maria Gimenez, is now available in FIFA 21 for a limited time. FIFA players have a chance to add a 92 OVR player item of Gimenez to their collection, and here’s how you can do just that.
How to complete the Uruguay Nation Jose Gimenez SBC
There are three parts to this SBC, and the requirements for each of the three are as follows:
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Uruguay players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Gold Players Pack
Atletico Madrid
- Starting players – 11
- Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Solutions
National Duty
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Marten de Roon (81 OVR)
- LB: TOTW GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Fernando Muslera (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
Atletico Madrid
- ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)
- LF: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
- RF: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- LM: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- RCM: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)
- MCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)
- RST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- LW: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)
- RW: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LCM: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)
- RCM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (88 OVR)
- RCB: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)
- RB: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- GK: TOTW GK Salvatore Sirigu (86 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 18.