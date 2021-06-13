FIFA 21: How to complete the Uruguay Nation Jose Gimenez SBC – Requirements and solutions

As part of the FIFA 21 Festival of FUTball (FOF) Path to Glory program, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 released a special SBC on June 13. A new Uruguay Nation player item, featuring Atletico de Madrid back Jose Maria Gimenez, is now available in FIFA 21 for a limited time. FIFA players have a chance to add a 92 OVR player item of Gimenez to their collection, and here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete the Uruguay Nation Jose Gimenez SBC

There are three parts to this SBC, and the requirements for each of the three are as follows:

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Uruguay players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Gold Players Pack

Atletico Madrid

Starting players – 11

Atletico de Madrid players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solutions

National Duty

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR)

LM Robin Gosens (82 OVR) RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)

CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR) RCM: CM Fabian (82 OVR)

CM Fabian (82 OVR) CDM: CDM Marten de Roon (81 OVR)

CDM Marten de Roon (81 OVR) LB: TOTW GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) RB: GK Fernando Muslera (82 OVR)

GK Fernando Muslera (82 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

Atletico Madrid

ST: ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR) LF: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) RF: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) LM: CM Koke (85 OVR)

CM Koke (85 OVR) RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) LCM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) RCM: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR) LCB: CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR)

CB Milan Skriniar (85 OVR) MCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)

CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR) GK: GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (85 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR)

ST Andrej Kramaric (82 OVR) RST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) LW: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) RW: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LCM: CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR)

CDM Charles Aranguiz (83 OVR) RCM: CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR)

CDM Blaise Matuidi (83 OVR) LB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) LCB: CB Kalidou Koulibaly (88 OVR)

CB Kalidou Koulibaly (88 OVR) RCB: GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (88 OVR) RB: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) GK: TOTW GK Salvatore Sirigu (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on June 18.