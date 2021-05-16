FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Edmond Tapsoba SBC – Requirements and solutions

As part of the FIFA 21 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo, a new 92 OVR player item of Leverkusen back Edmond Tapsoba was made available in FUT for a limited time Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you add this new item to your collection. Let’s go over the requirements for this SBC, plus potential solutions that can help you get through this challenge.

How to complete TOTS Edmond Tapsoba SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Much like with the Silas Wamangituka SBC that launched on May 16, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for each of the two lineups are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 50

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

Top Form

ST: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) LM: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR) RM: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)

RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR) CAM: TOTW CAM Andrej Kramaric (86 OVR)

TOTW CAM Andrej Kramaric (86 OVR) LCDM: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) RCDM: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)

LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR) LCB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (87 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (87 OVR) RCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR(

CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR( RB: RB Joao Cancelo (83 OVR)

RB Joao Cancelo (83 OVR) GK: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

Bundesliga

ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) LW: TOTS LM Adem Buyuk (85 OVR)

TOTS LM Adem Buyuk (85 OVR) RW: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) CAM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) LCM: CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR)

CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR) RCM: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)

CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR) LB: TOTS LB Caner Erkin (89 OVR)

TOTS LB Caner Erkin (89 OVR) LCB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR) RCB: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)

CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR) RB: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR) GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 21.