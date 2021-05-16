FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Edmond Tapsoba SBC – Requirements and solutions
Leverkusen’s Tapsoba gets a big upgrade.
As part of the FIFA 21 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) promo, a new 92 OVR player item of Leverkusen back Edmond Tapsoba was made available in FUT for a limited time Squad Building Challenge. So, how can you add this new item to your collection. Let’s go over the requirements for this SBC, plus potential solutions that can help you get through this challenge.
How to complete TOTS Edmond Tapsoba SBC
Much like with the Silas Wamangituka SBC that launched on May 16, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for each of the two lineups are as follows:
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 50
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Top Form
- ST: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Filip Kostic (83 OVR)
- RM: RW Bernardo Silva (87 OVR)
- CAM: TOTW CAM Andrej Kramaric (86 OVR)
- LCDM: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- RCDM: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- LB: LB Nicholas Tagliafico (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Giorgio Chiellini (87 OVR)
- RCB: CB Leonardo Bonucci (85 OVR(
- RB: RB Joao Cancelo (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
Bundesliga
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- LW: TOTS LM Adem Buyuk (85 OVR)
- RW: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- LCM: CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR)
- RCM: CF Dusan Tadic (83 OVR)
- LB: TOTS LB Caner Erkin (89 OVR)
- LCB: GK Kevin Trapp (83 OVR)
- RCB: CF Karim Benzema (89 OVR)
- RB: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)
- GK: GK Roman Burki (84 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 21.