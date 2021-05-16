FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Silas Wamangituka SBC – Requirements and solutions
99 Pace.
It’s the Bundesliga’s week to shine in the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo, and that means opportunities to acquire special TOTS player items that feature some of the top performers in the German-based league. One of those new cards belongs to speedy VfB Stuttgart midfielder Silas Wamangituka. A new 91 OVR player item can be obtained for a limited time in FIFA 21 via a Squad Building Challenge, and here’s what you need to do in order to acquire it.
How to complete TOTS Silas Wamangituka SBC
In order to complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements. The requirements for each of the two lineups are as follows:
Bundesliga
- Starting players – 11
- Bundesliga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Gold Pack
Solutions
Bundesliga
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LCAM: CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR)
- RCAM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)
- LB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)
- LCB: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)
Top Form
- LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)
- CM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- LM: TOTS LM Adem Buyuk (85 OVR)
- RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)
- CDM: TOTS CM Faycal Fajr (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- LCB: LCB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RCB: TOTS CB Marcao (87 OVR)
- RB: CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Fernando Muslera (82 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 21.