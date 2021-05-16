FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Silas Wamangituka SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s the Bundesliga’s week to shine in the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promo, and that means opportunities to acquire special TOTS player items that feature some of the top performers in the German-based league. One of those new cards belongs to speedy VfB Stuttgart midfielder Silas Wamangituka. A new 91 OVR player item can be obtained for a limited time in FIFA 21 via a Squad Building Challenge, and here’s what you need to do in order to acquire it.

How to complete TOTS Silas Wamangituka SBC

In order to complete this SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two separate lineups of 11 players. Each lineup has its own unique set of requirements. The requirements for each of the two lineups are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Gold Pack

Solutions

Bundesliga

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) RST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LCAM: CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (85 OVR) RCAM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) LCDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) RCDM: CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (84 OVR) LB: GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR) LCB: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) GK: GK Salvatore Sirigu (84 OVR)

Top Form

LST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) RST: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR) CM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) LM: TOTS LM Adem Buyuk (85 OVR)

TOTS LM Adem Buyuk (85 OVR) RM: RM Edin Visca (83 OVR)

RM Edin Visca (83 OVR) CDM: TOTS CM Faycal Fajr (87 OVR)

TOTS CM Faycal Fajr (87 OVR) LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) LCB: LCB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

LCB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RCB: TOTS CB Marcao (87 OVR)

TOTS CB Marcao (87 OVR) RB: CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR)

CAM Mesut Ozil (82 OVR) GK: GK Fernando Muslera (82 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is slated to expire on May 21.