FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Farid Boulaya SBC – Requirements and solutions

Two days after former Ligue 1 back Lucas Digne received a special Team of the Season item, one of the current stars of that league picked up a TOTS item of his own. FC Metz midfielder Farid Boulaya now has a new 89 OVR TOTS card available in FIFA 21, and here’s how you can get one.

How to complete TOTS Farid Boulaya SBC

For this challenge, FIFA users will only need to complete one lineup of 11 players. This lineup has five different requirements, and those five are as follows:

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Solutions

This looks to be a cheap SBC on face value, thanks to the fact that only 11 players are need in order to get Boulaya. However, an 86 OVR team is required. Add in a Team of the Week card and at least four 86+ players into the mix, and you’re looking at a cost of around 150,000 Coins for Boulaya. If you have the currency necessary to get this one done, here’s a solution that could help you out:

ST: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) CAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

CAM David Silva (86 OVR) LCDM: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCDM: CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR)

CDM Danilo Pereira (82 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RCB: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)

TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR) GK: GK Thibaut Courtois (89 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 3.