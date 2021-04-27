FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Lucas Digne SBC – Requirements and solutions
Everton’s Digne gets the TOTS treatment.
On April 27, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released the fourth special Team of the Season Squad Building Challenge. Two days after a SBC was released for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, the Premier League gets its time to shine. FIFA players can now obtain a 90 OVR player item of Everton back Lucas Digne for a limited time. Here’s how you can do just that.
How to complete TOTS Lucas Digne SBC
To complete the Digne SBC, FIFA players will need to fill out two separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements. The requirements for this SBC are as follows:
France
- Starting players – 11
- France players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack
Solutions
The requirements for this card could be a lot worse, given that Digne links well with French and Premier League players. However, you should still expect to pay somewhere around 200,000-220,000 Coins for this player item. If you need solutions for this SBC, here are a few that could help you out:
France
- LST: ST Morata (82 OVR)
- RST: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)
- RCM: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- CDM: CM Saul (84 OVR)
- LB: TOTW ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)
- RB: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
Premier League
- LST: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)
- RST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)
- LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- LCDM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)
- RCDM: CM Saul (84 OVR)
- LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)
- LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)
- RCB: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- RB: TOTW ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on May 1.