FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Lucas Digne SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 27, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released the fourth special Team of the Season Squad Building Challenge. Two days after a SBC was released for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, the Premier League gets its time to shine. FIFA players can now obtain a 90 OVR player item of Everton back Lucas Digne for a limited time. Here’s how you can do just that.

How to complete TOTS Lucas Digne SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Digne SBC, FIFA players will need to fill out two separate lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements. The requirements for this SBC are as follows:

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Premium Gold Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

The requirements for this card could be a lot worse, given that Digne links well with French and Premier League players. However, you should still expect to pay somewhere around 200,000-220,000 Coins for this player item. If you need solutions for this SBC, here are a few that could help you out:

France

LST: ST Morata (82 OVR)

ST Morata (82 OVR) RST: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Isco (84 OVR)

CAM Isco (84 OVR) LCM: CM Parejo (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (85 OVR) RCM: CM Koke (85 OVR)

CM Koke (85 OVR) CDM: CM Saul (84 OVR)

CM Saul (84 OVR) LB: TOTW ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR) LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) RCB: CB Felipe (84 OVR)

CB Felipe (84 OVR) RB: CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR)

CAM Nabil Fekir (83 OVR) GK: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

Premier League

LST: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR) RST: ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR)

ST Gerard Moreno (83 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) LCDM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

CAM David Silva (86 OVR) RCDM: CM Saul (84 OVR)

CM Saul (84 OVR) LB: LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR)

LB Yuri Berchiche (83 OVR) LCB: CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR) RCB: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) RB: TOTW ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Jamie Maclaren (82 OVR) GK: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on May 1.