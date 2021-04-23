FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Federico Chiesa SBC – Requirements and solutions
Great pace and dribbling.
FIFA 21’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promo started out with a bang on April 23. The start of the TOTS promo included the launch of the Community TOTS, plus two new Objectives challenge. On top of that, EA Sports also released a special Team of the Season player item for Juventus midfielder Federico Chiesa. Chiesa’s new 89 OVR card can be obtained via a Squad Building Challenge, and here’s how you can complete it.
How to complete TOTS Federico Chiesa SBC
In order to complete the Chiesa SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. The two lineups are as follows:
Piemonte Calcio
- Starting players – 11
- Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
Piemonte Calcio
- LST: GK Lopes (83 OVR)
- RST: CF Joao Felix (81 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)
- LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)
- RCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)
- LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Pepe (81 OVR)
- RB: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (82 OVR)
Serie A TIM
- LST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- RST: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)
- LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)
- RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (86 OVR)
- LCDM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)
- RCDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- LCB: CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR)
- MCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- RCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 30.