FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Federico Chiesa SBC – Requirements and solutions

FIFA 21’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promo started out with a bang on April 23. The start of the TOTS promo included the launch of the Community TOTS, plus two new Objectives challenge. On top of that, EA Sports also released a special Team of the Season player item for Juventus midfielder Federico Chiesa. Chiesa’s new 89 OVR card can be obtained via a Squad Building Challenge, and here’s how you can complete it.

How to complete TOTS Federico Chiesa SBC

Screenshot from Gamepur

In order to complete the Chiesa SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. The two lineups are as follows:

Piemonte Calcio

Starting players – 11

Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot from Gamepur

Solutions

Piemonte Calcio

LST: GK Lopes (83 OVR)

GK Lopes (83 OVR) RST: CF Joao Felix (81 OVR)

CF Joao Felix (81 OVR) LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)

LM Rafa (83 OVR) RM: RM Pizzi (84 OVR)

RM Pizzi (84 OVR) LCM: CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR)

CM Joao Moutinho (83 OVR) RCM: CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (82 OVR) LB: LB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

LB Grimaldo (84 OVR) LCB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) RCB: CB Pepe (81 OVR)

CB Pepe (81 OVR) RB: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) GK: GK Agustin Marchesin (82 OVR)

Serie A TIM

LST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) RST: ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR)

ST Luis Suarez (87 OVR) LM: LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (83 OVR) RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Alejandro Gomez (86 OVR)

CAM Alejandro Gomez (86 OVR) LCDM: CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR) RCDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) LCB: CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR)

CB Diego Carlos (83 OVR) MCB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) RCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) GK: GK Alisson Becker (90 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on April 30.