FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Hirving Lozano SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) week in FIFA 21, and on May 21, EA Sports and the FIFA team came out swinging as far as content goes. A bevy of high-end Serie A players were made available in packs, and on top of that, a new Squad Building Challenge went live. FIFA users now have a chance to add a 92 OVR player item of Napoli midfielder Hirving Lozano, and here’s how you can add it to your collection.

How to complete TOTS Hirving Lozano SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To add the speedy Napoli footballer to your collection, you’ll need to fil out two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:

Serie A TIM

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Team Chemistry – Min. 75

Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack

Screenshot by Gamepur

Solutions

This card has some pretty impressive attributes, and the good news is that the price for the TOTS Lozano is actually very reasonable. It will cost you around 250,000 Coins in total, but for essentially max Pace, it’s certainty worth it. Here’s some solutions that could help you out:

Serie A TIM

LST: ST Moussa Dembele (81 OVR)

ST Moussa Dembele (81 OVR) RST: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR) LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (82 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (82 OVR) RM: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)

RM Angel Correa (82 OVR) CAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

CAM David Silva (86 OVR) LCM: TOTW CM Carlos Soler (86 OVR)

TOTW CM Carlos Soler (86 OVR) RCM: CM Koke (85 OVR)

CM Koke (85 OVR) LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR) MCB: GK Fernando Pacheco (82 OVR)

GK Fernando Pacheco (82 OVR) RCB: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (83 OVR) GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)

Top Form

ST: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) LW: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)

LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR) RW: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)

RM Angel Correa (82 OVR) LCM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)

CAM David Silva (86 OVR) MCM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)

CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR) RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR) LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)

LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR) LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)

CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR) RCB: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)

GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR) RB: TOTW GK Jose Sa (82 OVR)

TOTW GK Jose Sa (82 OVR) GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 28.