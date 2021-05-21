FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Hirving Lozano SBC – Requirements and solutions
Speed from the right side of the pitch.
It’s Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) week in FIFA 21, and on May 21, EA Sports and the FIFA team came out swinging as far as content goes. A bevy of high-end Serie A players were made available in packs, and on top of that, a new Squad Building Challenge went live. FIFA users now have a chance to add a 92 OVR player item of Napoli midfielder Hirving Lozano, and here’s how you can add it to your collection.
How to complete TOTS Hirving Lozano SBC
To add the speedy Napoli footballer to your collection, you’ll need to fil out two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements.
The requirements for the two lineups are as follows:
Serie A TIM
- Starting players – 11
- Serie A players – Min. 1
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 84
- Team Chemistry – Min. 75
- Reward – Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Top Form
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 86
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward – Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
This card has some pretty impressive attributes, and the good news is that the price for the TOTS Lozano is actually very reasonable. It will cost you around 250,000 Coins in total, but for essentially max Pace, it’s certainty worth it. Here’s some solutions that could help you out:
Serie A TIM
- LST: ST Moussa Dembele (81 OVR)
- RST: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Yannick Carrasco (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)
- CAM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)
- LCM: TOTW CM Carlos Soler (86 OVR)
- RCM: CM Koke (85 OVR)
- LCB: CB Jose Maria Gimenez (84 OVR)
- MCB: GK Fernando Pacheco (82 OVR)
- RCB: CM Ever Banega (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Sergio Asenjo (82 OVR)
Top Form
- ST: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- LW: LW Marco Asensio (82 OVR)
- RW: RM Angel Correa (82 OVR)
- LCM: CAM David Silva (86 OVR)
- MCM: CM Ivan Rakitic (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- LB: LB Marcos Acuna (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Gabriel Paulista (82 OVR)
- RCB: GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen (90 OVR)
- RB: TOTW GK Jose Sa (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Jan Oblak (91 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on May 28.