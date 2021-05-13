FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Juan Camilo Hernandez SBC – Requirements and solutions

A day after releasing a Team of the Season (TOTS) Squad Building Challenge featuring Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, FIFA 21 has launched another LaLiga-themed TOTS SBC. This is an U-23 player item, and it features a 91 OVR Getafe CF striker Juan Camilo Hernandez. So, how can you add Camilo Hernandez to your squad? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions for this SBC.

How to complete TOTS Juan Camilo Hernandez SBC

To complete the Hernandez SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements. The requirements for each of the two are as follows:

La Liga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 80

Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 60

Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solutions

La Liga

ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) LM: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)

LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR) RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) LCM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)

CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR) RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)

CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR) CAM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)

CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR) LB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)

CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR) LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RCB: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) RB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)

GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR) GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

LST: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR) RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)

ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR) CAM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)

CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR) LM: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR) RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)

RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR) CDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)

CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR) LB: CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)

CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR) LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR) RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR) RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)

TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR) GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is set to expire on May 17.