FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Juan Camilo Hernandez SBC – Requirements and solutions
Back to the LaLiga again.
A day after releasing a Team of the Season (TOTS) Squad Building Challenge featuring Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, FIFA 21 has launched another LaLiga-themed TOTS SBC. This is an U-23 player item, and it features a 91 OVR Getafe CF striker Juan Camilo Hernandez. So, how can you add Camilo Hernandez to your squad? Let’s go over the requirements, plus potential solutions for this SBC.
How to complete TOTS Juan Camilo Hernandez SBC
To complete the Hernandez SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two lineups of 11 players. Each has its own unique set of requirements. The requirements for each of the two are as follows:
La Liga
- Starting players – 11
- LaLiga players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 80
- Reward – Premium Electrum Players Pack
85-Rated Squad
- Starting players – 11
- TOTW or TOTS players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 60
- Reward – Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solutions
La Liga
- ST: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Ivan Perisic (82 OVR)
- RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- LCM: CM Aaron Ramsey (82 OVR)
- RCM: CM Arturo Vidal (83 OVR)
- CAM: CAM Radja Nainggolan (83 OVR)
- LB: CB Kostas Manolas (83 OVR)
- LCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RCB: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- RB: GK Aitor Fernandez (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Thomas Strakosha (83 OVR)
85-Rated Squad
- LST: ST Ciro Immobile (87 OVR)
- RST: ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic (83 OVR)
- CAM: CM Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (85 OVR)
- LM: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
- RM: RM Achraf Hakimi (83 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Lucas Leiva (84 OVR)
- LB: CAM Hakim Ziyech (85 OVR)
- LCB: CB Stefan de Vrij (84 OVR)
- RCB: CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)
- RB: TOTW RM Viktor Tsygankov (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Wojciech Szczesny (87 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge is set to expire on May 17.